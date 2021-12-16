Tested: Customizing your very own CASETiFY Player Patch ‘Squid Game’ iPhone case

It’s time for our CASETiFY Squid Game iPhone case review. Initially launching to the public back at the top of the month, just in time to get them under the tree, CASETiFY teamed up with Netflix for the first-ever official ‘Squid Game’ tech accessory collection. Today we are taking a look at The Player Custom Number Patch Case. They are available for all Apple handsets from iPhone 7 and up as well as Samsung Galaxy devices. So be sure to head below to decide if you’re in or out on the new Player Custom Number Patch Squid Game iPhone case in the latest Tested with 9to5Toys entry.

CASETiFY Player Custom Number Squid Game iPhone case review

The Player Custom Number Patch Case adorns three of CASETiFY’s already available silhouettes, the Impact Case, the MagSafe variant, and the Ultra Impact Case with some extra bumper protection around the edges. The latter of which is featured in this particular review, but most of the information will apply to all three.

It is available in a clear and black colorway or a teal green/blue-like treatment that anyone familiar with the show will recognize from the contestants prison-like uniforms. While we are mainly following player number 456 in the hit show, customers can choose to customize the number patch featured on the back of the case with any three-digit number between 001 and 456 – a nice touch that will likely be appreciated by most folks looking to wrap an iPhone in the CASETiFY Player Custom Number Squid Game case.

We are hands-on with the Ultra Impact model that is compatible with wireless Qi charging, and your Apple MagSafe puck will indeed snap onto the back (albeit not overly tight) despite it not being marketed as MagSafe compatible. Outside of the Squid Game treatment, this is essentially the same CASETiFY iPhone case millions of folks already know and love – raised lips around the display and camera array as well as featuring a somewhat subtle Squid game logo along the back and CASETiFY’s almost high fashion-grade lettering surrounding the camera sensors.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Shock-absorbing bumpers made with qiTech

Protection against up to 9.8-foot drops

Customizable number patch

Raised lips around the display and camera

Three levels of protection options

Compatible with either iPhone or Samsung Galaxy devices

9to5Toys’ Take

Anyone who took a peek at our review of the general CASETiFY iPhone 13 releases this year will already know what they are in for. The raised lips are in the right spot, despite being a touch too deep for my personal taste, the fit is snug and just right for, in this case, my iPhone 13, and all of the ports and exterior controls are left entirely available inside the cover.

The translucent teal colorway on the CASETiFY Player Custom Number Squid Game iPhone case is just see-through enough to incorporate your device’s color of choice into the overall aesthetic here, which is something to consider – my midnight black iPhone certainly makes for a darker look popping through the partially clear shell.

The custom number patch is clearly the highlight of this model (the packaging is also kind of amazing here as well), outside of the obvious connection to Netflix’s most popular show ever. While the limitation of having to choose a number between 001 and 456 clearly makes sense with the plot of the show, it does seem like a missed opportunity disallowing folks to put any three digits they would like, even if you barred letters and odd symbols – there might be some personal significance to numbers higher than that for some customers. Not a major issue, it just seems a touch unnecessary.

While most customers likely won’t mind, the main drawback of the design for me is the actual ‘Squid Game’ logo printed on the back side of the case. It’s ummm…fine, I guess. But for me personally, it sort of just ruins the overall aesthetic. It’s not like we see “Squid Game” plastered all over the uniforms in the show. But hey, I guess that one is just me.

In the end, the CASETiFY Player Custom Number Squid Game iPhone case is a fun homage to the show and a nice looking case anyway, although the $55 to $70 price tag still feels a bit too much for anyone but the most hardcore fans of the death game show Netflix series.

