EGO Power+ 21-inch Electric Lawn Mower cuts gas and oil from your routine at low of $519

Amazon currently offers the EGO Power+ 21-inch Select Cut Electric Lawn Mower for $519 shipped. Typically fetching $600, you’re looking at a match of the Amazon all-time low, the best price we’ve seen in over four months, and an $81 discount. Marking quite the notable off-season price cut, this EGO Power+ electric mower will have you ready to ditch gas and oil from your mowing routine come spring. This model features a 5.0Ah battery with companion rapid charger to deliver a 45-minute runtime, as well as a 21-inch cutting deck, LED lights, and seven adjustable height settings. Head below for more.

At the more affordable price point, the EGO Power+ 21-inch Electric Mower enters at $399. This one delivers a similar overall experience, but without the dual-blade Select Cut system and more flexible mowing features noted above. But for $120 less, many will find the trade-offs to be worth the extra savings. This one also offers a 45-minute runtime, as well.

If you’re just looking for a way to tidy up walkways, garden beds, and the like, we’re tracking a discount on this Greenworks corded electric string trimmer. Falling to a new all-time low, you can score the green electric tool at $26.50.

EGO Power+ 21-inch Electric Lawn Mower features:

The EGO POWER+ 21″ Select Cut Push Mower delivers the power and performance of gas. The Select Cut multi-blade cutting system is equipped with two, interchangeable lower blades; the Mulching Blade and the Extended Run Time Blade. The Mulching Blade comes installed on the mower and is ideal for weekly mulching, giving you the mulching quality you would expected from a high-end gas lawn mower. The Extended Runtime Blade provides an optimal balance of cut quality and runtime for all around performance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!