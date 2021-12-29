Eve’s energy-monitoring HomeKit Power Strip falls to $80 (Save 20%), more from $61

Amazon offers the Eve HomeKit-enabled Energy Strip for $79.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. While you’d typically pay $100, today’s offer delivers a match of the Black Friday discount to not only slash the price by $20, but also return to the all-time low for the second time this year. With three individually-controllable outlets, the Eve Energy Strip works over Wi-Fi without a hub and integrates into HomeKit for Siri voice control and automation. It also monitors power consumption, allowing you to keep tabs on how much energy specific appliances are using. I’ve personally been using one of these for over a year now, and have found it to be quite a reliable addition to the rest of my HomeKit setup. You can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Continuing with the Eve discounts at Amazon today, you’ll find the Eve HomeKit Light Strip marked down to $60.80 after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Typically fetching $80, this discount comes within $1 of the all-time low and is the best since Black Friday. With the same HomeKit and Siri features noted above, the Eve Light Strip arrives to add some multicolor ambient lighting to your space. Whether it’s for behind a TV or monitor, on a shelf, or somewhere else in your home, we noted how solid of an option it was in our hands-on review.

For some more timely ways to outfit your HomeKit setup, this morning also saw some price cuts go live on ecobee smart thermostats. Delivering Siri control to your heating through winter, these devices start at $149 and are marked down to some of the lowest prices of the year.

Eve Energy Strip features:

Power users rejoice. With Eve Energy Strip, individually control three outlets with the app or Siri. Put devices on autopilot. Rest assured that your appliances are safeguarded by overcurrent, overvoltage, and surge protection. Plus track their combined power consumption. Equipped with cutting-edge Apple HomeKit technology, and crafted to absolute perfection, Eve Energy Strip connects directly to your Wi-Fi network without a bridge. And never sends your private data to a cloud.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!