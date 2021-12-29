Govee’s Glide Wall Light refreshes your space for the New Year at $65 (Near low, Reg. $100)

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Glide RGBIC Smart Wall Light for $64.99 shipped with the code GOVEE6062A and once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its normal $100 going rate, today’s deal comes within $2 of the low that we’ve tracked, marking the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time. Govee’s Glide light offer seven interchangeable segments that you can connect in really any order or shape that you want. The RGBIC technology allows for the display to showcase up to 55 different colors at a single time and over 16 million colors in total. There are more than 40 pre-build dynamic scenes to choose from out of the box, but of course you can create your own as well. Govee Glide ties into Alexa and Assistant for voice commands and other smart home integrations, as well. Take a closer look in our hands-on review then head below for more.

Of course, you could instead opt for the DAYBETTER RGB Bluetooth LED Light Strip for $25.50 on Amazon. While it won’t deliver quite the same experience, putting the strip inside of an LED channel offers a similar look at a fraction of the price. However, with the LED kit, you’ll get 100-feet of coverage with two 50-foot strips, which will go a lot further than the Glide set above.

Don’t forget that Eve’s energy-monitoring HomeKit Power Strip and HomeKit Light Strip are currently on sale from $61. With up to $20 in savings available here, these smart home items offer a function that neither LED kit above can match: HomeKit integration. If you’re an Apple user, opting for HomeKit-enabled gear might be the best option for your setup.

More on the Govee Glide Wall Light:

Connect the 7 interchangeable Glide Wall Light segments in any order you want for a wall light shape that’s truly your own style. And if you have more than one Glide set, group control them together in Govee Home App. Our patented RGBIC tech lets Glide Wall Light display up to 55 colors at one time and 16 million colors total, allowing for beautiful color combinations and flowing multi-color effects.

