Act fast and score a Google Nest Mini speaker with smart plug for just $15 ($60 value)

For today only, Lowe’s currently offers the Google Nest Mini Speaker bundled with a GE Smart Plug for $14.99 with free shipping in orders over $45. Typically fetching $60, this bundle is now down to a new all-time low at $4 under our Black Friday mention. Delivering the most affordable way in the Google smart speaker stable to bring home Assistant (especially with today’s deal), the Nest Mini arrives with a compact, fabric-wrapped design that’s as ideal for living in the family room as it is on the bedside table and really anywhere else in your home. So whether you need to command connected lighting or call up some cooking help in the kitchen, Nest Mini is an essential upgrade for those in Google’s smart home ecosystem. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

As far as other Assistant smart home upgrades go, today’s main discount is honestly as good as it gets. Though if you’re just find taking Amazon’s voice assistant for a spin instead, you can still lock-in an ongoing price cut on a third-generation Echo Dot. Subscribing to Amazon Music Unlimited for $8 will then deliver the Alexa smart speaker for just $1. You can get all of the details about the promotion right here, but being able to score an Alexa device for $9 overall is pretty and to beat.

For some more timely ways to outfit your Assistant or Alexa setups, we’re still tracking some price cuts on ecobee smart thermostats. Delivering voice control to your heating through winter, these devices start at $149 and are marked down to some of the lowest prices of the year.

Google Nest Mini features:

Meet the 2nd generation Nest Mini, the smart speaker you control with your voice. Just say “Hey Google” to play songs from Spotify, YouTube Music, and more. Music sounds bigger and richer. Ask your Google Assistant about the weather, news, or almost anything. Hear your personalized schedule, current weather conditions, and reminders. Set timers and alarms. And control your compatible smart devices.

