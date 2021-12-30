Microsoft’s i5 Surface Pro 7 ships with 256GB of storage at low of $699

-
$699

BuyDig is offering the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i5/8GB/256GB for $699 shipped. Though this tablet has a list price of $1,199, you’d spend $800 for it right now at Best Buy with today’s deal marking the lowest that we’ve tracked. Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 delivers a 12.3-inch PixelSense display that’s capable of capacitive touch as well as pressure sensitivity for drawing. On top of that, you’ll find built-in support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, Intel’s Iris Plus graphics, and 256GB of storage. While not the latest Surface Pro 8, you’ll still receive a free upgrade to Windows 11 upon arrival. Head below for more.

The Pro 7 delivers not just USB-A and Surface connectors, but also Type-C. This allows you to hook up single-cable hubs to quickly convert your tablet to a desktop. This 7-in-1 hub from Anker is available for $35 on Amazon, making it a budget-friendly buy. You’ll find 4K HDMI out, USB-A, SD/microSD, and even 100W charging passthrough available here for a compact all-in-one solution.

Further upgrade your office setup in 2022 when you pick up Cubiker’s 40-inch Modern Desk. We spotted this deal earlier today, making the 40- by 24-inch desk just $60 shipped right to your door. That’s a $20 discount from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

More on the Surface Pro 7:

At your desk, on the couch, or out in the yard, Surface Pro 7 adapts to the way you work with laptop-to-tablet versatility. And now, it delivers more power than ever, with a laptop-class Intel® Core processor, all-day battery¹, Instant On, and improved graphics — plus more multitasking connections, including both USB-C® and USB-A ports.

