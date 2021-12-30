Zagg launches sitewide New Year’s sale with 35% off MagSafe chargers and more

With 2021 coming to a close, Zagg is now getting in on the New Year’s savings by launching a 35% off sitewide sale. Shipping is free across the board and the discounts will apply at checkout. Covering everything from iPhone accessories, iPad keyboards, and other gear at some of the best prices of the year, today’s sale is packed with discounts. Whether you just picked up the iPhone 13 and are looking to grab some new MagSafe gear or want to outfit your new iPad mini with a physical typing experience, you can check out all of our top picks from the mophie New Year’s sale.

Headlining the mophie New Year’s sale is the new Snap+ Powerstation Stand at $45.46. Normally fetching $70, today’s offer amounts to $24 in savings while marking the second-best price to date on the new release. Featuring a built-in kickstand, this MagSafe battery pack will not only refuel your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 with the magnetic charging standard, but also keeps it propped up at the same time. It features a 10,000mAh battery and 7.5W charging speeds, alongside a fabric design and built-in tripod socket.

Other notable mophie New Year’s sale deals:

mophie MagSafe Snap+ Powerstation Stand features:

Stream movies or make video calls without worrying about a low battery! The all-new snap+ powerstation stand charges your iPhone 12 and more in an ultra-versatile package. An adjustable stand folds out to turn the powerstation into a portable stand that charges your phone while you text or stream. The snap+ powerstation stand also includes a standard ¼ inch tripod socket to take your video calls to the next level. The magnetic array ensures charging begins on contact, so you get the perfect charge every time.

