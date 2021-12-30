NZXT’s H1 Mini-ITX case ships with an AiO and PSU for a compact PC build at low of $145

GameStop is offering the NZXT H1 Mini-ITX Computer Case with Power Supply and All-in-One Liquid Cooler for $144.99 shipped. Down from its original going rate of $230, today’s deal beats the previous low that we’ve tracked by $5 to mark a new best price that we’ve tracked. This unique case has two tempered glass panels on the front and back while the sides are made of a sheet metal with a mesh design for airflow. The case itself ships with a SFF power supply, all-in-one liquid cooler, and PCIe riser so you’re essentially ready to go as soon as it arrives. On top of that, you’ll find the case puts your PC’s I/O at the bottom and out the back for improved cable management. Take a closer look in our announcement coverage and hands-on review.

Update 12/30 @ 4:56 PM: Antec via Amazon is offering its DF700 Flux Mid-Tower PC Case for $85.49 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $100, you’re saving 15% here and scoring one of the best prices that we’ve seen since summer when it went for $80.

Of course, you could instead opt for the NZXT H510i case for more room to build at $120 on Amazon. The thing to keep in mind is you won’t get a power supply or cooler here, so the overall value isn’t quite as good. However, designed to hold full-sized ATX motherboards and have room for expansion, the H510i is my go-to medium form-factor case for PC builds.

Don’t forget that the Logitech G335 wired gaming headset is on sale for $47.50 right now. Normally $70, this newly-released headset is ready to be used with almost any platform thanks to its universal 3.5mm headphone connector. Check out our previous coverage for more information.

More on the NZXT H1:

The all-new NZXT H1 provides a beautifully small vertical chassis, maintaining full-sized GPU compatibility. The building experience is streamlined, with pre-routed cable channels and an integrated PSU and AIO liquid cooler. The dual-chamber exhaust layout maintains superior cooling for the CPU and GPU, providing each with a dedicated air source.

