Logitech’s lightweight G335 wired gaming headset upgrades your setup for $47.50

Amazon is offering the Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset for $47.58 shipped. Down from a $70 list price and around $50 going rate for the past month or so, today’s deal marks one of the best price that we’ve tracked all-time and beats our previous mention by more than $2. Logitech’s headset offers a lightweight build at only 8.5-ounces (240g) leveraging a suspension headband that helps the G335 stay comfortable even during long gaming sessions. It’s also versatile thanks to its 3.5mm jack, allowing it to work with a wide variety of platforms including PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC, and more. Check out our announcement coverage for additional details then head below for more.

The Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset is a great alternative for those on a tighter budget. Coming in at $30 on Amazon, you’ll save over $17 versus purchasing Logitech’s G335 above. Sure, the Kraken X Ultralight comes in at 250g, which is 10g heavier than the G355. But, it’s so close that if you’re after a lightweight headset, either will fill that role in your setup.

If you’re after a higher-end audio setup instead, consider the Philips Fidelio X3 open-back Hi-Fi headphones while they’re on sale at a low of $190. I personally have these headphones in my setup and absolutely love it whenever I sit down to enjoy my favorite music.

More on the Logitech G335 Gaming Headset:

Lightweight Design: Weighing in at only 8.5 oz (240 g), G335 is smaller and lighter than the G733, features a suspension headband to help distribute weight and is adjustable for a customized fit.

All-day Comfort: Soft memory foam ear pads and sports mesh material are comfortable for extended use so you can take your gaming to the next level in style and comfort.

Plug and Play: Quickly jump into your game and simply connect with the 3.5 mm audio jack; these colorful headphones are compatible with PC, laptop, gaming consoles, and select mobile devices.

Headset Controls: The volume roller is located directly on the ear cup to quickly turn up your game or music, while the mic can be easily flipped up to mute and move it out of the way.

