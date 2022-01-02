Wyze Cam V3 with integrated spotlight falls to new all-time low at $43

Amazon is currently offering the Wyze Cam V3 Spotlight for $43.06 shipped. Normally fetching $50 or more when you factor in shipping direct from Wyze, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low while marking one of the very first discounts we’ve seen since launching last summer. Delivering the brand’s latest affordable smart home upgrade, the Wyze Cam V3 arrives with 1080p feeds alongside Alexa and Assistant integration. Alongside its IP65 weather-resistant design, there’s also an added spotlight module which can be toggled on and off in the app, or automated to respond to motion events and the like. Other notable features like a Starlight sensor for color night vision alongside free cloud storage, and continuous recording round out the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below more.

If the added spotlight features noted above don’t really seem worth the increased price, there’s always the option of just opting for the standard Wyze Cam V3 instead. Dropping the cost you’ll pay down to $36, this offering still delivers 1080p recording with much of the same form-factor and smart control at a more affordable price point.

Starting off the new year, our smart home guide also has all of the other ways to make good on that resolution to finally try out voice-enabled lighting. Making for a perfect solution, you can now score three Philips Hue Color Smart Bulbs with HomeKit and Bluetooth for $81 total. That’s 40% off the usual price tag and the second-best discount yet.

Wyze Cam V3 Spotlight features:

Wyze Cam v3 is a wired video camera with an IP65 rating so you can confidently install it outside in the rain or inside in the kids room. An all-new Starlight Sensor records night time video in full, vivid color. The Starlight Sensor can see full color in environments up to 25x darker than traditional video cameras and the new f/1.6 aperture captures 2x more light.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!