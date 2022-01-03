Anker celebrates the New Year with discounted MagSafe chargers, webcams, more from $11

Anker is celebrating the start to a new year by launching its latest sale courtesy of Amazon. This time around to begin 2022, you’ll find a collection of its latest MagGo accessories alongside new all-time lows on webcams, speakers, chargers, and more starting at $11. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the just-released Anker MagGo 2-in-1 Charging Station on sale for $69.99. Down from $80, this is only the third notable discount yet and a match of the second-best price. The new Anker MagGo charging station arrives with a 2-in-1 design that can refuel your iPhone 12 or 13 with a 7.5W MagSafe pad. Its unique folding design can be tilted up to reveal a secondary 5W pad for AirPods and other earbuds, too. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look and head below for more.

Another highlight is the Anker PowerConf C300 Webcam for $84.99. Down from $130, you’re looking at 29% in savings alongside a new all-time low at $5 under our previous mentions. The recent Anker PowerConf C300 upgrades your Mac’s webcam functionality with a 1080p sensor capable of 60FPS recording. Alongside HDR and low-light correction, there’s also active noise-canceling microphones, auto-adjusting field of view, and USB-C connectivity. You can also dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look.

Other notable Anker New Year deals:

Anker MagGo 2-in-1 MagSafe charger features:

Supports simultaneous wireless charging of your iPhone 13/12 and earbuds in a single place. Time to get rid of those messy cables! Flip up the phone-charging platform to a maximum range of 60° and attach your iPhone horizontally or vertically for perfect viewing pleasure. Save valuable space with a versatile magnetic charging station that can quickly power up your iPhone and earbuds and is 40% smaller than a soda can.

