Tested: Anker MagGo 2-in-1 charger delivers a uniquely versatile MagSafe experience

Last month, Anker launched an all-new collection of MagSafe accessories fittingly deemed the MagGo collection. Today we’re taking a hands-on look at one such release. The new 2-in-1 MagGo charger delivers a unique package from Anker with a convertible form factor and colorful design. But is it worth the higher-end price tag? Dive into our latest Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look.

You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

Hands-on with Anker’s new MagGo 2-in-1 charging stand

Entering as one of the latest releases from Anker, its new MagGo 2-in-1 charging stand arrives with a compact design that, as you’d expect from its name, can power up two devices at a time. Its main 7.5W charging pad is outfitted with MagSafe capabilities for pairing with an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, and there’s also the secondary 5W pad underneath the pivoting mount to place AirPods or any other earbuds.

As we’ve come to expect from the more recent Anker lineup, its MagGo 2-in-1 charger also comes in a variety of colorways. Mixing it up from your typical black or white offering, this one comes in both Misty Blue and Violet offerings, too.

And to round out the setup, you’ll find an included 20W USB-C charger and power cable to give you everything needed out of the box. But is that complete package worth the $79.99 price tag? Let’s take a closer look.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Supports simultaneous wireless charging of your iPhone 13/12 and earbuds in a single place. Time to get rid of those messy cables!

Flip up the phone-charging platform to a maximum range of 60° and attach your iPhone horizontally or vertically for perfect viewing pleasure.

Save valuable space with a versatile magnetic charging station that can quickly power up your iPhone and earbuds and is 40% smaller than a soda can.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’ve been checking out Anker’s newest release over the past few days, and have to say, I’m quite happy with the overall package. The most eye-catching element of the new MagGo release is its unique form factor. Sure, there’s plenty of 2-in-1 chargers on the market, but there’s nothing quite like the cylindrical design offered here.

It sports a small footprint that has a weighted base to keep everything in place on the nightstand or your desk. That also comes in handy when you extend out the MagSafe pad at the top, which is attached to a hinge that can deliver a more upright charging experience alongside your average Qi pad functionality.

Hidden underneath is also the secondary 5W Qi pad, which makes the Anker MagGo 2-in-1 charger even more compelling. There isn’t too much clearance in between the folded out MagSafe mount, but most true wireless earbuds shouldn’t have a problem resting on the base of the power station.

One of my favorite features is that the built-in light at the base only turns on for a few seconds right when you begin charging a device. So instead of staying lit like a lot of other chargers on the market, this one won’t irritate you on the nightstand with an annoying charging indicator.

All told, Anker really has done it again with its new MagGo 2-in-1 Charging Station. If the slick colorway wasn’t enough to sell me right off the bat, the unique design certainly was. I love that it can fold away into more of a travel-friendly package if needed, and that even when expanded out, doesn’t take up too much space.

The $80 price tag is certainly on the higher end, don’t get me wrong. Especially for a 7.5W charger, even if there is MagSafe. But if the versatile form factor catches your eye, there isn’t much on the market that can compare. So the Anker MagGo 2-in-1 Charger is in a class of its own when it comes to merging looks with the functionality to back it up.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!