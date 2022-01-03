Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro MagSafe cases fall to new lows at $39.50 (Reg. $49)

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro Silicone MagSafe Case for $37.49 shipped in several styles. Normally fetching $49, you’re looking at a new all-time low of 23% off while beating previous mentions by over $3. Apple’s official silicone case wraps your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro in a premium soft-touch finish that’s coated in a microfiber lining on the inside. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging here, as well. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more.

If you’d prefer to show off the look of your iPhone 12/Pro handset but still want the benefits of actually having some protection, Apple’s official Clear Case is also on sale. Dropping to $37.49 at Amazon, this delivers much of the same all-time low status as above with 23% in savings attached. While still just as premium as the silicone offering above, this model sports a transparent design with built-in MagSafe support.

Then don’t forget that for anyone rocking one of Apple’s latest smartphones, we’re still tracking a series of iPhone 13/Pro/Max/mini cases. Delivering new all-time lows, pricing starts at $37 with nearly all of the different models and styles up for grabs.

iPhone 12 MagSafe Case features:

The silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 12 Pro Max, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time. The perfectly aligned magnets make wireless charging faster and easier than ever before.

