December Reading List 2021: Romance novels, World War II stories, more

December's Reading List is full of top-notch books that are great for gifting or enjoying yourself. Whether you're looking for a swoon-worthy romance, sci-fi novel, a book that will take you back in time, or a thriller, there is something for anyone to love this December.

The Ballerinas

Debuting on December 7, “The Ballerinas” by Rachel Kapelke-Dale tells the tale of three friends who have a secret they’ve been hiding. This book takes you through their adolescent years and the present day as you see their passion for ballet explode. It’s said that there are lots of twists in this book you will not see coming and that it’s a definite page-turner. Pre-order a copy today on Amazon for $19.59 Prime shipped.

Daughters of the Resistance

Another must-read novel in December’s Reading List is the “Daughters of the Resistance” by Lana Kortchik that also debuts on December 7. This World War II novel is about two women whose lives intersect during brutal times. Irina is in a job where during the day she works registration, however, at night she’s going out and helping neighbors. Then one of the women she helps, Lisa, has an unimaginable turn. This is another real page-turner and it can be found on Amazon for $14.99 Prime shipped. Plus, it already has nearly 800 reviews, with a 4.3/5 star rating.

Winter Water by Susanne Jansson

Looking for a thriller? “Winter Water” by Sussane Janson tells a strange tale of missing children that disappear into the ocean on the same day each year. When the main character’s son goes missing shortly after moving to the town he’s completely devastated. A retired police photographer becomes obsessed with the case and she’s determined to find answers. This book also debuts tomorrow, December 7, and can be purchased on Amazon for $16.99 Prime shipped.

Hidden Treasures

The last book on this list is “Hidden Treasures” by Michelle Adams that’s a love story that travels through time. This book takes place in France where an English girl fell madly in love with a man. During the story they have a valued treasure, a precious jewelry box, that was stolen from the Nazis and hidden away since World War II. Meanwhile, in the present, her son and his first love are on a mission to find the box. This book is now on pre-order for $24.99 at Amazon.

