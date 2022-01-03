Samsung’s Galaxy S Pen Pro outfits your Fold 3 5G, more at new all-time low of $85

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy S Pen Pro for $84.88 shipped. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 15% in savings as well as a new all-time low at $4 below our previous mention. Compatible with everything from the flagship Galaxy Fold 3 5G smartphone non-foldables, Galaxy Books, and more, the Galaxy S Pen Pro outfits your device with improved note taking, drawing, and precision input capabilities. It pairs over Bluetooth and on top of its ability to switch between devices, can also share files from one handset to another. Lasting 16 days on a single charge, there’s USB-C connectivity alongside a companion sleeve to round out the package.

If you don’t already have a case compatible of carrying around the S Pen Pro directly with your smartphone, Spigen’s Thin Fit Galaxy Z Fold 3 cover is about as notable of a solution as they come. Selling for $45, we found it to be a notable add-on in our review resisting the experience.

For other ways to outfit your handset with some new gear, be sure to head over to our Smartphone Accessories roundup from this morning. Starting at $8.50, you’re looking at a whole host of charging stations, cables, and more at up to 44% off.

Samsung Galaxy S Pen Pro features:

Work smarter with the S Pen Pro and turn your scribbles into strokes of genius. The S Pen Pro easily connects to your Samsung Galaxy devices, letting you take notes on different screens as needed and even using Air Actions with ease. The connection seamlessly switches between your devices — all you have to do is press the button on your S Pen Pro to connect it via Bluetooth.

