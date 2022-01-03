Smartphone Accessories: Aduro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station $28, more

44% off From $8.50

Woot is currently offering Aduro chargers, cases, Bluetooth speakers, and more on sale. Pricing starts as low as $7 Prime shipped, with non-members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite deal here is the PowerUp Trinity Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station in multiple colors for $27.99. For comparison, you’d normally pay $50 for the same charger at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This charging station delivers a primary 10W Qi coil to power your phone, 3W for your Apple Watch on top, and 5W on the bottom for AirPods or other headphones. All of this comes from a single wall outlet making it a great charging option for your desk, nightstand, or even traveling.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

More on the Aduro PowerUp Trinity Pro Charging Station:

  • Our wireless charger station adopts the latest Qi wireless technology, supports simultaneous charging of Qi-supported devices. The wireless charger allows charging apple AirPods, apple watch, and iPhone at the same time
  • With over-current protection, over-voltage protection, and over-temperature protection as well as foreign object detection function, this iPhone charging station can prevent over-charging damage to your device
  • This 3 in 1 wireless charging station apple products supports vertical or horizontal wireless charging with a tilt angle design for better angles when watching a video or tracking information while charging your devices

