Smartphone Accessories: Aduro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station $28, more

Woot is currently offering Aduro chargers, cases, Bluetooth speakers, and more on sale. Pricing starts as low as $7 Prime shipped, with non-members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite deal here is the PowerUp Trinity Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station in multiple colors for $27.99. For comparison, you’d normally pay $50 for the same charger at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This charging station delivers a primary 10W Qi coil to power your phone, 3W for your Apple Watch on top, and 5W on the bottom for AirPods or other headphones. All of this comes from a single wall outlet making it a great charging option for your desk, nightstand, or even traveling.
More smartphone accessories:
- UGREEN 20W USB-C Charger: $8.50 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- Anker celebrates the New Year with discounted MagSafe chargers, webcams, more from $11
- 3-pack Essri MFi 6-foot Braided Lightning Cables: $12 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro MagSafe cases fall to new lows at $39.50 (Reg. $49)
- VICSEED Car Phone Mount: $21 (Reg. $27) | Amazon
- Apple’s official silicone/leather AirTag Loops now on sale from $15 at Amazon
- Yootech 10W Qi Wireless Charging Stand: $13 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
Deals still live from the weekend:
- CASE-MATE Pelican iPhone 12 mini case: $12 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Anker discounts iPhone and Android essentials, robo vacs, more in year end sale from $13
- OtterBox Prefix Galaxy S21 Case: $25 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
- AINOPE Car Phone Holder Mount: $15 (Reg. $22) | Amazon
More on the Aduro PowerUp Trinity Pro Charging Station:
- Our wireless charger station adopts the latest Qi wireless technology, supports simultaneous charging of Qi-supported devices. The wireless charger allows charging apple AirPods, apple watch, and iPhone at the same time
- With over-current protection, over-voltage protection, and over-temperature protection as well as foreign object detection function, this iPhone charging station can prevent over-charging damage to your device
- This 3 in 1 wireless charging station apple products supports vertical or horizontal wireless charging with a tilt angle design for better angles when watching a video or tracking information while charging your devices
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!