Tested: Red light or green light on CASETiFY’s Squid Game wireless charging AirPods Pro case?

The new CASETiFY Squid Game AirPods Pro case featuring the show’s animatronic Young-hee doll is the next product to get the Tested with 9to5Toys treatment. Are the Squid Game AirPods Pro cases the same quality and build as other CASETiFY models? Does the art get in the way of the functionality of your Apple charging case? And will the Young-hee artwork come to life in the middle of the night and force me to play children’s games to the death? Yes, no, and maybe. Head below for our review of the Young-hee Squid Game AirPods Pro Case in the latest Tested with 9to5Toys.

Young-hee Squid Game AirPods Pro Case review

Much like the smartphone cases adorned with Squid Game imagery, CASETiFY has taken the hit show’s iconography straight to its TPU AirPods Pro case. Featuring the Young-hee rendering – that giant motion-sensing animatronic death doll that lays out offending contestants – from the show’s red light-green light episode, wrapped up in the present-style packaging reminiscent of the coffins seen later in the series, it matches perfectly with the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy case of the same name and style.

Retaining the wireless charging compatibility from the brand’s other AirPods Pro cases, this Squid Game AirPods Pro case features a slim, tight fit at 1.2mm in thickness with what the brand refers to as “360-degree all around impact protection.” It is a TPU material with a slight shine to it and a nice embossed black-on-black CASETiFY logo on the back.

AirPods get a serious upgrade with our new case. Styled with a CASETiFY Ring for added convenience, you’ll never have to part with your precious AirPods again.

A “Luxe metal ring” or CASETiFY-branded carabiner style clip is included with purchase. The solid metal ring clip attaches to the case via a permanent loop along one side and features the brand’s white CASETiFY letter wrap.

CASETiFY offers “10-day No Question Asked Return or Exchange” and a “6-month Product Warranty” on every product purchased.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

TPU rubber build

1.2mm thin

Included Luxe metal clip ring

Wireless charging compatible

Official Squid game art work

10-day no question asked return or exchange

9to5Toys’ Take

Anyone that likes the already available TPU-model cases from CASETiFY will know what they are in for with the Young-hee Squid Game model. The build itself is a sort of gummy, soft rubber that probably won’t provide much drop protection but will certainly guard your Apple charging case from light blemishes, scratches, and bruises. The soft rubbery material feels nice in your hand and wraps around the AirPods Pro case like a tight-fitting glove, all while matching perfectly with the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy Young-hee case.

There’s nothing overly remarkable about the actual cover here beyond the Squid Game artwork and the subtle embossed logo outside of the metal CASETiFY ring. As mentioned above, it hits slightly above its pay grade and is actually far more robust than I had imagined from the marketing imagery. It’s not a cheap piece of plastic, but rather a quite solid metal clip. The loop that attaches it to the $35 case is a permanent one, though, so even if you decided to use it without the metal ring clip, you’d still have that jutting out of the side of the cover.

I was initially concerned that the Squid Game rendering on the front of the case, despite that being the main draw here, would indeed block the small indicator LED on the front of Apple’s charging case. There is some obfuscation with the case, but you can still see the red light popping through when it’s time to charge in all but the brightest of situations. Not a huge deal, just something to keep in mind.

