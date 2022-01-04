Abode expands smart home security stable with first video doorbell and color LED light bulb

Unveiled today at CES 2022, two new offerings are expanding Abode’s smart home lineup in the new year. Both the Abode wireless video doorbell and color smart bulb mark firsts for the brand. Head below for all of the details.

Abode launches its first smart video doorbell.

Headlining the new CES 2022 announcements, Abode is finally stepping into the porch pirate defence game with the launch of its first video doorbell. And, it seems like the wait was worth it. Entirely wireless thanks to both onboard Wi-Fi and an integrated battery, the doorbell package can work on its own or in tandem with the rest of the Adobe smart home security stable.

As far as features go, you’re looking at full HD video backed by a 160-degree field of view and full color night vision. The battery-powered design is said to last six months on a single charge, as well. A companion chime pairs with the video doorbell to supplement smartphone notifications with some audible alerts.

Otherwise, all of the usual features you’d expect are supported. You’ll be able to pull up feeds with your smartphone, as well as on Alexa- and Assistant-enabled devices. Support for motion detection alerts is included, but the enhanced person recognition is locked behind a paid subscription.

The new Abode wireless video doorbell will ship in the near future and enters with a $79.99 price tag. That makes it one of the more affordable solutions on the market, with the only real compromise being lack of HomeKit support.

Abode gets in the smart bulb game at CES 2022.

In addition to its new video doorbell, Abode is also pushing into the more traditional smart home space. The company’s debut Color Bulb expands the brand’s stable.

Compared to other smart bulbs these days, Abode’s color bulb isn’t anything too unique. Abode’s take on the saturated product category yields 800 lumens of brightness with full color RGB illumination and adjustable brightness. Each of the bulbs will pair right to your Wi-Fi, while also integrating with Abode, Alexa, and Assistant ecosystems for scheduling and automation.

Now available for purchase, the new Abode Color Bulb comes in a two-pack. In celebration of the debut, the MSRP of $35.99 has dropped to $29.99 with a limited-time launch discount.

