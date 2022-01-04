Score a 100W 4-Port USB-C GaN Monoprice Wall Charger for $39 (Save 40%)

Monoprice is currently offering its new 100W 4-Port USB-C GaN Wall Charger for $38.99 shipped. Normally fetching $65, you’re looking at the first notable discount since launching at the end of last year while delivering 40% in savings in the process. Refreshing your entire charging setup with a compact design, Monoprice’s latest power adapter can refuel everything from a MacBook Pro to iPhone and whatever device falls in-between. Its 100W power output is spread over four ports, including a pair of USB-C slots to complement its 30W USB-A outputs. Not only is this well-equipped in the power department, but it clocks in at a fraction of the size of the competition.

Most other 100W GaN chargers from well-known brands fall within the $70 price range, or even more when accounting for a multiport solution like the Monoprice offering above. So if you’re in the market for a USB-C charger that isn’t in the ultra budget-friendly range, today’s lead deal is hard to pass up on.

Though if you’re looking for something that’ll fit in a bit better with your Apple setup, e are some of my favorite options available and worth considering even when not on sale. Our Tested with 9to5Toys review came to much of the same conclusion, which details what you can expect from the experience.

Monoprice 100W 4-Port USB-C GaN Wall Charger features:

Keep all your devices fully charged and ready for use with the Monoprice 100W 4‑Port USB‑C GaN Fast Wall Charger. This compact, travel friendly charger is able to simultaneously charge laptops, tablets, phones, earphones, and everything else with a USB power input. Gallium Nitride is a superior material for semiconductors than traditional silicon, with higher voltage levels, need for fewer supporting components, and more efficient current transfer. This means there is less power loss to heat, a smaller form factor, and significantly faster charging than silicon‑based chargers.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!