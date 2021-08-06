Tested: Satechi’s new GaN USB-C chargers refuel your Apple kit with up to 108W of power

-
Tested with 9to5ToysNewsReviewsSatechi

After being released earlier in the year, Satechi finally got in on the USB-C GaN chargers with its own collection of new offerings. Arriving with premium designs and up to 108W of power to refuel your entire Apple kit, our latest Tested with 9to5Toys review is checking in to see if these are worthy upgrades to your charging setup. Head below for a closer look.

You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

Hands-on with the Satechi GaN USB-C charger

After seeing Anker get in on the GaN chargers with its latest collection of gear, the folks over at Satechi are finally looking to bring the latest technology to their lineup. Debuting earlier this summer in different form factors, the lineup arrives to tackle recharging everything from iPhones to iPads and even the high-end 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Entering with three different price points, the lineup of Satechi GaN USB-C chargers launch at $54.99 for the 3-Port 66W offering. That then steps up to the standard 100W charger for $69.99 and the flagship 108W 3-Port Satechi GaN USB-C model at $74.99. With compact designs thanks to the Gallium Nitride technology, there’s premium price tags to match. But are they actually worth picking up, let’s take a closer look.

Here’s a quick look at the specs:

Supercharge your setup with the Satechi 108W USB-C 3-Port GaN Wall Charger, featuring Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology to power up to three devices simultaneously. Equipped with three USB-C PD ports to support multiple configurations up to 108W, the charger can easily power your 16-inch MacBook Pro at full speed, or your iPad Air setup on-the-go, so you can keep working while your devices are charging. 

  • Featuring next-gen Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology
  • Charges up to three USB-C PD devices at once – up to 108W total
  • Equipped with ETL & CE certifications for safe charging
  • Sleek space gray design with convenient foldable plug for charging on-the-go

9to5Toys’ Take

I’ve been using all three of Satechi’s chargers over the past couple of weeks, having scattered them across different rooms of my apartment to take advantage of their different outputs. Across the lineup, each arrives with the usual kind of quality you’d expect from Satechi, although not the typical metal designs. All three are covered in a plastic shell that’s coated in a metallic finish to give things more of a distinct look, as well as a folding plug design.

They’re not the most compact offerings on the market, but have more than made up for that with just how much power each of them pack. Headlining the lineup is the 108W Satechi GaN charger, which arrives with three USB-C ports. That total power output can be spread across all three of the slots, or just from a single port in order to refuel pretty much every device in Apple’s stable.

There’s also a smaller 66W version that rocks the same 3-port design and a similar form factor. But it’s not quite as capable as its more powerful brethren. To complete the lineup is a single port 100W USB-C PD charger that’s geared more toward MacBook users than being a one-size-fits-all offering like the others.

After putting them to the test, I can certainly say there’s a lot to like, but there’s one big drawback. The real deal breaker for many is probably going to be the cost, which matches the feature set and build equality thanks to higher-end price tags. While I think many will find the lineup to be compelling at the end of the day, it’s really only the flagship model that’s going to stay in my everyday carry going forward.

As novel as the 66W and 100W models are, the real star of the show from the collection is that flagship 108W offering. Its form factor stands out among a sea of competitors and matches that with about as versatile of a power output as you’ll find. Don’t get me wrong, the others are solid in their own rights, but the value proposition on the higher-end model is hard to beat for folks in the Apple ecosystem.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Tested with 9to5Toys

Welcome to Tested with 9to5Toys, your home for reviews and hands-on coverage of everyday essentials. From charging cables, batteries, and cases, to Mac accessories, and more,…

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Reviews Satechi

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

All-new Adonit Dash 4 stylus supports iPad palm rejecti...
Oxenfree II: Lost Signals coming to PlayStation in 2022...
Amazon’s Off-to-College Fashion Guide: Carhartt, ...
Roccat Syn Pro Air review: EQ tweaks for the competitiv...
LEGO Bad Batch Shuttle review: Clone Force 99 makes a l...
Sceptre unveils Nebula White monitor with auto-brightne...
AMD’s Ryzen 5 + 7 CPUs ‘game at over 100FPS...
meross debuts new streamlined dimmable LED Desk Lamp wi...
Show More Comments

Related

Review: Anker debuts new PowerWave Go 3-in-1, its most versatile charging stand yet

Hands-on with Satechi’s new folding Stand and Hub iPad Pro/Air 6-in-1 USB-C dock

Tested: Incase’s BIONIC collection turns recycled plastic bottles into premium MacBook bags

20% off

Hyperkin’s Admiral N64 Bluetooth Controller is perfect for vintage gamers down at $32

$32 Learn More
First discount

The first RTX 3080 Ti desktop discount we found also has a 16-core Ryzen 9 5950X at $400 off

$400 off Learn More
$71 off

Amazon’s #1 best-selling stainless steel 3-cu. ft. mini freezer just hit $209.50 (All-time low)

$209.50 Learn More
Reg. $249

Yale Assure Lock SL brings Siri control to the front door at $193 (Save 23%)

$193 Learn More

All-new Adonit Dash 4 stylus supports iPad palm rejection, wields magnetic USB-C charging, more