Nordstrom’s new sports shop has top gear from Nike, adidas, Fanatics, more

Nordstrom has a new sports shop that allows you to be your team’s biggest fan, whether watching on TV or cheering in the stands. Inside the Nordstrom sport shop you can find team gear including NFL, NCAA, NBA, MLB, as well as NHL. You can also score an array of top brand apparel as well featuring Nike, adidas, Fanatics, New Era Cap, and more. Plus, Nordstrom has sizing for your entire family and offers free delivery on all orders. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks and you will want to check out our latest guide to January’s best new novels to read in 2022.

Men’s sports fan shop

One of the most classic items from the new sports shop is the Pro Standard Navy New York Yankees Team Logo Pullover Hoodie. This style of pullover is available in several team options and has the name on the back of the collar. You can also find a chest logo as well as prints on both sides of the arms as well – this is a perfect layering piece to support your favorite team, and it’s priced at $97.99.

Update your hat with your favorite teams logo with the New Era Dallas Cowboys Rush 39Thirty Flex Hat. This hat features a flex design and breathable slits to promote comfort. The embroidered details are what really make this hat stand out, and it’s priced at $31.99.

Women’s Nordstrom sports shop

A half-zip is always a great choice when repping your favorite team. One of our favorites is the Women’s Fanatics Branded Seattle Kraken Authentic Pro Travel and Training Raglan Quarter-Zip Jacket. This quarter-zip was made to cover your bottom with a longer length in the back, and the lightweight design is perfect for layering. It’s priced at $75 and available in an array of color options.

Sherpa is a very popular material for the winter season and the Concepts Sport White Inter Miami CF Fluffy V-Neck Pullover Hoodie is a highlight from the Nordstrom Sports Shop. This pullover pairs perfectly with leggings, jeans, joggers, and more. It also has an attached hood with a drawstring for a fashionable look. Plus, it’s priced at $45 and looks very luxurious.

