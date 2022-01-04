Score a pair of RYOBI ONE+ 6Ah batteries for $139 (New low, save 50%)

Home Depot is currently offering a pair of RYOBI ONE+ 18V 6Ah Batteries for $139 shipped. Normally fetching $278, you’re looking at a new all-time low of 50% off. Not to mention, this is $10 below what you’d pay for the less powerful 4Ah models. Upgrading your RYOBI tool arsenal, these batteries are compatible with the entire ONE+ ecosystem. Whether you’re looking to upgrade an old set of tools with some new juice or want to get in for the first time, these are hard to beat value-wise. Home Depot customers seem to agree, with a 4.7/5 star rating from over 400 shoppers. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to use the lead battery bundle as a starting point to get in on the RYOBI ecosystem, Home Depot has you covered with some discounts on standalone tools to go alongside the 2-pack. You’ll want to go peruse all of the compatible offerings right here for a look at what tools are up for grabs, many of which are less than the savings you’ll walk away with from the lead deal.

Now that the new year has arrived, you’ll find plenty of other savings up for grabs in our tools guide to help kickstart any 2022 home improvement projects. Ranging from upgrades to your existing workshop to some add-ons any DIYer will want around the house, there’s quite a selection up for grabs right here.

RYOBI ONE+ 18V 6Ah Battery features:

These RYOBI 18V ONE+ Lithium-Ion HIGH PERFORMANCE 6.0 Ah Batteries provide up to 6X more runtime, 30% more power, and run cooler compared to our standard Lithium-ion batteries to provide long-lasting reliability and better performance in over 225 ONE+ tools. These HIGH PERFORMANCE batteries also feature the most advanced on-board battery electronics that monitor voltage, temperature, and current to extend the life of the battery. When you pair these HIGH PERFORMANCE batteries with any ONE+ HP tool.

