TP-Link’s new Wi-Fi 6E router automatically moves its antenna for better coverage

Launching at CES 2022 today, TP-Link is showcasing its latest stable of networking upgrades. Across both the Archer and Deco mesh lineups, Wi-Fi 6E is stealing the spotlight. But not to be outdone by the latest standard, TP-Link is showing it has plenty of innovation on tap with the announcement of its new AXE200 Omni router with auto-adjusting antennas. Head below for all of the details.

TP-Link launches new AXE200 Omni router

Most notable among the new CES 2022 announcements from TP-Link, its new AXE200 Omni router. Entering as the brand’s latest flagship release on the networking side, this Wi-Fi 6E router packs all of the latest standards including support for the 6GHz wireless spectrum. That already will be enough to catch the eyes of shoppers, but the router’s biggest strength is something entirely new and unique.

Certainly on the stranger side, the new TP-Link AXE200 Omni Router features four antennas that automatically fold out and rotate to help it give off the best signal possible. There’s no telling just how the system will triangulate or prioritize service, or whether its auto-adjusting antennas will actually have any effect in real-world use. But one thing is for sure, it’s actually wild to see a product like this debut in any fashion. It also doubles down on the sci-fi look that the brand has been adopting across its past releases.

Aside from that novel feature, the upcoming router is also well-equipped in other departments. It will be capable of dishing out 10Gb/s throughput to all of the wirelessly connected devices. On the wired side, it has a single 2.5Gb/s Ethernet port to go alongside four of the Gigabit variety. Pricing has yet to be announced, and all we know in terms of available is that we expect to see the TP-Link AXE200 Omni Router sometime in Q2 of this year.

New TP-Link Deco mesh systems arriving later this year, too

Over on the mesh side of TP-Link’s Wi-Fi router portfolio, TP-Link is refreshing several models in its Deco lineup. Headlining is a pair of new Wi-Fi 6E systems, which enter as the new flagship offerings from TP-Link. Both will support 6Hz bands, with the higher-end XE200 supporting up to 4.8Gb/s wireless speeds and a 10Gb/s Ethernet port. Then there’s the tri-band AXE5400 Deco XE75, which steps down to three Gigabit ports and just under 3Gb/s of throughput.

Some other highlights include an upcoming outdoor Deco system that’s resistant to both water and dust. Not to mention, the first PoE system from TP-Link’s Deco lineup. We’ll expect to see more details later on in the year closer to when these networking upgrades will ship.

