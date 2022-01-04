V-MODA showcases iconic new Rolling Stones Crossfade 2 Headphones at CES 2022

The V-MODA CES 2022 launch has arrived with a new special edition version of its brilliant Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones featuring classic Rolling Stones iconography. As far as we can tell from the official press release, these are the same premium Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones we have come to love from the brand, just with some interesting decals on the ear cups from the “world’s greatest rock and roll band.” Head below for a closer look at this year’s V-MODA CES 2022 launch.

V-MODA CES 2022 Rolling Stones Headphones

The V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones, for those unfamiliar, feature interchangeable ear cups — a particularly nice touch for folks that might not always want to rock the Rolling Stones iconography on them — as well as 12 or more hours of playback, Bluetooth, pure analog connectivity, multi-device pairing, dual diaphragm 50mm drivers, a metal-core headband, and soft cushy memory foam ear cups. All of that in combination with a certification from the Japan Audio Society as being classified as Hi-Res Audio-ready, makes the Crossfade 2 headphones some of the best in the price range.

And now, via today’s V-MODA CES 2022 press release, they will be available with iconic Rolling Stones imagery on the ear cups in three styles featuring “the band’s legendary tongue and lips logo, originally created by John Pasche in 1971.”

“Classic Licks” RSTONES-CLASSIC:

“No Filter” RSTONES-NOFILTER:

“Tattoo You” RSTONES-TATTOO:

The V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless headphones are already available in other colorways, but the Rolling Stones Edition Matte Black headphones are scheduled to go live in January 2022 for $279.99 at V-MODA and the brand’s Amazon storefront.

We will also soon be getting another special edition set known as the RS No.9 Carnaby, but details are still quite thin at this point:

An exclusive ‘RS No.9 Carnaby’ V-MODA headphones edition, the lifestyle brand from the Rolling Stones, with the global flagship store based at 9 Carnaby Street, London, UK, isalso set to launch in early 2022.The RS No.9 Carnaby edition will feature the updated RS No.9 Carnaby logo taken from the band’s legendary tongue and lips logo…

