A common name in high-end kitchen gadgets, Breville’s new 3X Bluicer Pro combines two common kitchen appliances into one. Just like the name is a mash-up of blending and juicing, that’s what you get with this $399.95 combo. This way, you can juice right into the blender jug, and then place it on the base and blend your creations with other ingredients. Be sure to watch the video below to see the two recipes from Breville that we tested!

We took a look at the Barista Pro last year and absolutely loved the espresso that came out of it. So I was excited to check out the blender juicer mashup from Breville they’re calling the 3X Bluicer Pro.

Blending

All of the dedicated buttons on the base of the Bluicer make it easy to get the right consistency in a drink. Most of what I’ve made with the 3X Bluicer so far has been smoothies and green drinks, and there are two dedicated buttons for both of those.

We tried two of the supplied recipes from Breville to put both the juicing and blending portions to the test. So be sure to watch the video to see that process and how those turned out.

Breville Bluicer: Video

As you’ll see, smoothies are well blended. Everything turns out very finely mixed with the smoothie settings I tried. And if it’s having trouble getting through some frozen fruit or ice, the ice pulse setting makes quick work of those harder bits.

In ice pulse mode, the Bluicer pulses to crush large stubborn clumps, and then at the end of its 1-minute program blends it together to smooth everything out. When I’m making green smoothies, I usually put frozen fruit at the bottom and the other ingredients on top. Then I’ll turn on the ice pulsing setting for 30-seconds to chop it up, followed by starting the green smoothie program to mix everything together.

Juicing

With the variable speed options and large feed chute, juicing on the 3X Bluicer is super easy. Breville provides a nice guide on what speed to set the juicer depending on which fruit or veggies you are using. Apples and carrots require the highest speed because of their hard nature, while peeled citrus fruits and grapes use some of the lowest settings.

The 3X Bluicer knows which attachments you have connected, so the display changes to offer options for juicing only.

To use the Juicer, just attach the filter bowl, stainless-steel filter basket, and juicer cover. Then raise the lock arm to secure everything in place. Select the right speed for what you’re juicing, then start placing food into the feed chute.

The feed chute is larger than other juicers I’ve used in the past and that makes it even easier to use. If something is still having trouble making its way down to the filter basket, you can use the food pusher to guide ingredients through the chute.

Cold Spin Technology keeps the juice from warming up too much during the juicing process. Breville claims it will only rise by less than 1.8-degrees Fahrenheit.

Blending + Juicing = Bluicing

Bluicing is just the combination of juicing and blending for the same drink. Which is great. You can put some ingredients into the blender jug, then attaching to the juicing chute and add some fresh juice to it, then place the blender jug on top and blend it all together. This makes it easy to combine juiced and blended elements to get the best out of what you’re preparing.

Most of the recipes that Breville provides with the 3X Bluicer feature a combination of juicing and blending, so we tried out a couple of those to give it a good test – a green smoothie and a frozen cocktail. Of course, when you use both the blender and the juicer you have quite a bit of clean-up to do afterward, but everything wipes down fairly easily.

Wrapping up

Overall, I’m very impressed with the 3X Bluicer from Breville. If you use a blender and a juicer on a regular basis, this is a great way to combine the two. The preset buttons at the bottom make smoothies a breeze and they come out silky smooth. Sure $400 is a bit of money to throw down on this, but if you’d be looking for a high-quality blender and juicer separately, this will probably be a better deal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!