Sony officially unveils specs for PlayStation VR2 + Horizon Call of the Mountain launch title

PlayStation VR2 has been officially unveiled at CES 2022. After getting some very light details on the system way back in February of last year followed by the reveal of the unique orb-style controllers, Sony has taken the actual headset to the Vegas Strip for CES 2022. Now officially known as PlayStation VR2, Sony still hasn’t given us a look at the actual headset just yet, but we do now know quite a bit about the specs as well as the big exclusive title known as PSVR2: Horizon Call of the Mountain. Head below for more details.

PlayStation VR2 officially unveiled at CES 2022

Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan took to the stage for CES 2022 with the official announcement of PlayStation VR2 along with hand-cage gamepads now officially known as PlayStation VR2 Sense controller.

PlayStation VR2 takes VR gaming to a whole new level, enabling a greater sense of presence and allowing players to escape into game worlds like never before. With the headset on and controllers in hand, players will feel a heightened range of sensations unlike any other – thanks to the creativity of the game worlds being built by our world class developers, and the latest technology incorporated into the hardware.

PlayStation VR2 features a “true next-gen experience” with what Sony refers to as high-fidelity visuals, enhanced sensory features, and updated tracking along with a “simplified” single-cord setup.

The PS VR2 headset support 4K HDR (2000 x 2040 per eye) and 90/120Hz frame rates as well as haptic feedback (“six-axis motion sensing system – three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer” ), a 110-degree field of view, four cameras for the headset, and a controller tracking IR camera for dedicated tracking per eye. A single USB-C cable connects it to the PlayStation 5.

Here’s a breakdown from Sony:

Visual Fidelity : For a high-fidelity visual experience, PS VR2 offers 4K HDR, 110-degree field of view, and foveated rendering. With an OLED display, players can expect a display resolution of 2000×2040 per eye and smooth frame rates of 90/120Hz.

: For a high-fidelity visual experience, PS VR2 offers 4K HDR, 110-degree field of view, and foveated rendering. With an OLED display, players can expect a display resolution of 2000×2040 per eye and smooth frame rates of 90/120Hz. Headset-based Controller Tracking : With inside-out tracking, PS VR2 tracks you and your controller through integrated cameras embedded in the VR headset. Your movements and the direction you look at are reflected in-game without the need for an external camera.

: With inside-out tracking, PS VR2 tracks you and your controller through integrated cameras embedded in the VR headset. Your movements and the direction you look at are reflected in-game without the need for an external camera. New Sensory Features : PS VR2 Sense Technology combines eye tracking, headset feedback, 3D Audio, and the innovative PS VR2 Sense controller to create an incredibly deep feeling of immersion. Headset feedback is a new sensory feature that amplifies the sensations of in-game actions from the player. It’s created by a single built-in motor with vibrations that add an intelligent tactile element, bringing players closer to the gameplay experience. For example, gamers can feel a character’s elevated pulse during tense moments, the rush of objects passing close to the character’s head, or the thrust of a vehicle as the character speeds forward. Additionally, PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech makes sounds in the player’s surroundings come alive, adding to this new level of immersion.

: PS VR2 Sense Technology combines eye tracking, headset feedback, 3D Audio, and the innovative PS VR2 Sense controller to create an incredibly deep feeling of immersion. Headset feedback is a new sensory feature that amplifies the sensations of in-game actions from the player. It’s created by a single built-in motor with vibrations that add an intelligent tactile element, bringing players closer to the gameplay experience. For example, gamers can feel a character’s elevated pulse during tense moments, the rush of objects passing close to the character’s head, or the thrust of a vehicle as the character speeds forward. Additionally, PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech makes sounds in the player’s surroundings come alive, adding to this new level of immersion. Eye Tracking: With eye tracking, PS VR2 detects the motion of your eyes, so a simple look in a specific direction can create an additional input for the game character. This allows players to interact more intuitively in new and lifelike ways, allowing for a heightened emotional response and enhanced expression that provide a new level of realism in gaming.

PS VR2 – Horizon Call of the Mountain

While we await our first glimpse of the headset itself, Sony, Guerrilla, and Firesprite have also introduced the very first big-time exclusive title for the system, a spin-off of the popular Horizon franchise known as PS VR2 – Horizon Call of the Mountain. It is “being built specifically for PS VR2 and will open the doors for players to go deeper into the world of Horizon.” It is set to follow the launch of mainline entry Horizon Forbidden West that releases next month, but we are yet to get an official release date. You can check out the teaser trailer for Horizon Call of the Mountain below:

Horizon Call of the Mountain, created for PlayStation’s Next-Gen VR hardware, is an upcoming brand-new adventure in the world of Horizon. Embrace a new level of immersion in an unique experience, designed to push hardware technology, innovation, and gameplay.

It’s only be matter of time before the PlayStation VR2 headset is showcased, as it does appear to be getting a 2022 release date at this point, but there’s no way to know for sure just yet.

