FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sony unveils new ‘orb’ PS VR controllers with haptic feedback and finger touch detection

-
Apps GamesNewsSony

Last month, Sony briefly introduced us to the next generation of virtual reality on its platform, and today it has revealed the new PS VR controllers. The new, hand cage-like design brings much of the DualSense PS5 controller sensibilities to the table with haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, finger touch detection, and more. Head below for a closer look. 

The new PS VR controllers are here!

The first thing you’ll likely notice here is the unique design Sony refers to as an orb shape. It claims users can “hold the controller naturally, while playing with a high degree of freedom.” Sony has tested users with a wide-range of hand sizes, according to today’s PlayStation Blog post, as well as implementing “decades of insights from controllers across all PlayStation platforms.”

Here’s a breakdown from Sony about the actual feature set. There are Adaptive triggers, similar to those found on the DualSense controller:

If you’ve played a PS5 game, you’ll be familiar with the tension in the L2 or R2 buttons when you press them, such as when you’re drawing your bow to fire an arrow. When you take that kind of mechanics and apply it to VR, the experience is amplified to the next level.

Gamers can also expect to see Haptic feedback to make game worlds even more immersive:

The new controller will have haptic feedback optimized for its form factor, making every sensation in the game world more impactful, textured, and nuanced. When you’re traversing through rocky desert or trading blows in melee combat, you’ll feel the difference, magnifying the extraordinary visual and audio experience that’s so central to VR.

A sort of finger touch detection is also present here that Sony describes as allowing the controller to “detect your fingers without any pressing in the areas where you place your thumb, index, or middle fingers.”

The new PS VR controllers are tracked by the “new VR headset” (as of yet unannounced) through some kind of tracking ring across the bottom of the gamepads/orbs. But there also more traditional controls here as well including action buttons and analog sticks:

The Left controller contains one analog stick, the triangle and square buttons, a “grip” button (L1), trigger button (L2) and Create button. The Right controller contains one analog stick, the cross and circle buttons, a “grip” button (R1), trigger button (R2) and Options button. The “grip” button can be used to pick up in-game objects, as one example.

9to5Toys’ Take

Well, it’s not the headset itself and there are no details on special game projects as of yet, but it likely won’t be long now. At first glance, the new PS VR controllers look a bit odd, although they do seem as though they will be conducive to an immersive experience with free-flowing hand and arm movements. But only time will tell now. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Sony

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Braun celebrates 100 years with new must-see ‘Wandanl...
CASETiFY’s latest Disney collection has iPhone 12...
Load up your iOS gear with some of the best kids’...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: SpongeBob Squar...
Today’s best game deals: BioShock games $8 or Collect...
LEGO launches new BrickLink Designer Program with 31 up...
Kensington Pro Fit Ergo Vertical Mouse Review: Trackbal...
All-new 2021 Garmin Approach golf watch lineup arrives ...
Show More Comments

Related

Sony is ‘introducing the next generation of VR on PlayStation’ today

Learn More

Latest Sony patent could point at new Wi-Fi-equipped DualSense PS5 controller

Learn More

PlayStation State of Play PS4/PS5 showcase: New games, updates, more

Live today! Learn More
Coming Soon!

Sony Play at Home updates: Horizon Zero Dawn + 9 indie/VR games go FREE this month

FREE Learn More
Reg. $30+

March PlayStation Plus FREE games: Final Fantasy VII remake, Farpoint VR, Maquette, more

FREE Learn More
Reg. $30+

Today’s best game deals: BioShock games $8 or Collection $20, Tomb Raider Trilogy $20, more

$8+ Learn More
Reg. $200

Bring a pair of Google Nest Audio speakers to your Assistant setup for $170

$170 Learn More
30% off

REAPR’s Versa TAC Wrecking Bar Multi-Tool dives to $18 at Amazon (Save 30%)

$18 Learn More