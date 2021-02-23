It was only a matter of time before we got the first details on PS5 VR and Sony’s next-generation PS VR gear, and that time is now. Sony has now take to its official PlayStation Blog to offer up the first details on its PS5 VR plans, saying players “will feel an even greater sense of presence and become even more immersed in their game worlds once they put on the new headset.” Head below the fold for more details.

Sony’s next-generation PS5 VR gear

PS5 VR and Sony’s next-generation PS VR gear are on the way, but today’s update merely confirms as much, while carrying some light details about what to expect moving forward.

Sony says at this point it is focusing on taking what it has learned from the original headset and improving on it with enhancements to resolution, field of view, tracking, and input:

We’re continuing to innovate with our new VR system so that our fans can continue to enjoy the unique experiences that are synonymous with PlayStation. We’re taking what we’ve learned since launching PS VR on PS4 to develop a next-gen VR system that enhances everything from resolution and field of view to tracking and input. It will connect to PS5 with a single cord to simplify setup and improve ease-of-use, while enabling a high-fidelity visual experience.

From there, Sony is looking toward the new DualSense controller for PS5 VR and its next-generation PS VR system. It sounds as though much of the technologies found on the PS5 gamepad will be rolled over into the new PS5 VR controller in some way, shape, or form:

One of the innovations we’re excited about is our new VR controller, which will incorporate some of the key features found in the DualSense wireless controller, along with a focus on great ergonomics. That’s just one of the examples of future-proof technology we’re developing to match our vision for a whole new generation of VR games and experiences.

The good news is Sony is indeed working on a complete next-generation PS VR headset and controller for PS5. The bad news is that “it won’t be launching in 2021,” because there is “a lot of development underway” still.

What does this mean for current-generation PSVR and PS4 owners? Well, it sounds like there’s more to come on that front as well:

We also want to thank all of our PS VR players for your continued support — with upcoming games like After The Fall, Sniper Elite VR, and Humanity, there’s much more to come for PS VR whether you’re playing on PS4 or PS5. With both PlayStation VR and the next-generation VR system we’re building, our commitment to virtual reality as a medium for games is stronger than ever. We look forward to sharing more details in the future!

