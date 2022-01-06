Leave missing items in 2021 with Tile’s latest Bluetooth trackers from $20

Amazon is currently offering the new Tile Pro Bluetooth Tracker for $29.99 shipped. Normally fetching $35, this is still one of the first discounts, comes within $3 of the all-time low, and is the best since Black Friday. As the lineup’s flagship offering, Tile Pro just launched last fall and arrives with IP67 water-resistance alongside a 400-foot range, a louder ringer, and 1 year of usage from the replaceable battery. There’s still all of the platform agnostic support you’d expect for those who aren’t ingrained in either the iOS or Android ecosystem, too. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more of the latest Tile trackers from $20.

Other notable Tile 2022 discounts:

Over in our smartphone accessories guide, you’ll find other ways to outfit your handset with some new gear to start the new year. Ranging from chargers for getting the most out of your refueling setup to cases and more, you’ll want to shop everything on sale this week right here.

Tile Pro features:

Use the Tile app to ring your Tile when it’s within Bluetooth range, or ask your Smart Home device to find it for you. When outside of Bluetooth range, use the Tile app to view your Tile’s most recent location on a map. Double press the button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent. Enlist the secure and anonymous help of the Tile Network to help find your things. If your lost Tile is found, If your Tile is lost, add your contact information so you can be reached when someone scans the QR code on your lost Tile.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!