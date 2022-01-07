Cookware up to $70 off: Ninja NeverStick back to Black Friday price, cast iron, more from $15

Amazon is offering the Ninja C33000 Foodi NeverStick Premium 3-Piece Cookware Set at $99.99 shipped. Regularly $170, this $70 off the going rate, matching the 2021 Black Friday price, and the best we can find. The NeverStick cookware won’t “stick, chip, or flake” and includes a hard-anodized exterior with the included 10-year Ninja guarantee. Compatible with gas, electric, glass ceramic, and induction cooktops, they can also handle getting thrown in the oven like a pro at up to 500-degrees. “NeverStick Technology ensures the durable, textured nonstick coating is metal utensil safe and enables excellent food release day after day.” Ninja cookware receives solid 4+ star ratings at Best Buy. Head below for cookware deals from $15.

Swing by our home goods deal hub for additional offers to upgrade your arsenal going into 2022. We also just spotted the 11-piece Magic Bullet with three on-the-go cups for $27 to make mixing up those protein shakes and smoothies a breeze. This is one of the lowest prices we have tracked on this bundle, making now a great time to bring one home. Plus, you’ll find even more right here.

PREMIUM HARD-ANODIZED COOKWARE: Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium Cookware is the cookware that won’t stick, chip, or flake. NeverStick cookware is created at a max temperature of 30,000°F. Traditional cookware is created at a max temperature of 900°F, so they can rapidly lose nonstick.

DURABLE NONSTICK COATIN: NeverStick Technology ensures the durable, textured nonstick coating is metal utensil safe and enables excellent food release day after day without sticking. Shot-blasted, hard-anodized exterior resists scratches like stainless steel.

