Logitech’s G Pro X SUPERLIGHT wireless gaming mouse nears all-time low at $122

Amazon is offering the Logitech G Pro X SUPERLIGHT Wireless Gaming Mouse for $121.98 shipped. Normally $150, today’s deal comes within $2 of the all-time low that we tracked just before Christmas and is the first major drop since then. Logitech partnered with “many of the world’s leading esports pros” to create this mouse, which clocks in at under 63 grams. This makes it around 25% lighter than other “pro” mice on the market according to Logitech all while offering LIGHTSPEED wireless connectivity. On top of that, you’ll find large zero-attative PTFE feet that lets the G Pro X SUPERLIGHT glide across your surface with ease. Dive deeper into this mouse in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Save some cash when you opt instead for the Logitech G703 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse for $77 at Amazon right now. Sure, it’s heavier and wasn’t designed in partnership with esports pros, but it still offers a wireless experience and integrates with Logitech’s software just the same.

Upgrade other aspects of your gaming setup with various deals we’ve tracked down today. There’s Elgato’s Wave:3 USB microphone on sale for $120, which is a 20% discount from its normal going rate. There’s also the Logitech G Extreme joystick discounted to $20 today which is 33% off and the lowest price that we’ve tracked in years.

More on the Logitech G PRO X Superlight Gaming Mouse:

Meticulously designed in collaboration with many of the world’s leading esports pros. Engineered to win, being the pinnacle of our continued pursuit for the highest levels of performance.

Ultra-lightweight at under 63 grams, with hyper-minimal redesign achieving nearly 25% weight reduction compared to standard PRO Wireless mouse.

Powered by Lightspeed, PRO X Superlight is our fastest and most reliable PRO mouse yet.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

