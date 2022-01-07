Sonos Beam Gen 2 Soundbar w/ AirPlay 2 and Dolby Atmos sees cert. refurb discount to $405

-
Best BuySonos
Orig. $450 $405

Best Buy is currently offering the recently-released Sonos Beam Gen 2 AirPlay 2 Soundbar for $404.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Normally fetching $449, you’re looking at the first discount in any condition with today’s offer marking a new all-time low of $44 off. The all-new Sonos Beam Gen 2 launched back in September and arrives as the brand’s latest smart soundbar. Equipped with the same compact form-factor as its predecessor, you’re looking at a 5-driver design alongside Dolby Atmos support. Otherwise, you’re looking at AirPlay 2, NFC, HDMI eARC, and all of the usual Sonos features for building out a home theater setup. Includes a 90-day warranty. You can get some additional insight in our launch coverage, as well.

Also on sale at Best Buy, those who don’t mind going with the previous-generation stand to save even more on the original Sonos Beam at $349.99. This one is not only $50 off, but also in new condition and matching the best we’ve seen in several months. Packed into much of the same form-factor, there’s also AirPlay 2 support, just without Dolby Atmos. But if that major trade-off is worth an extra $55, this is worth looking into.

But if you’re really in the market for a true home theater experience, our recent review of Klipsch’s new Cinema 1200 Soundbar is worth a look. Delivering a parade of notable features, Dolby Atmos leads the way alongside a premium build and the kind of rich soundstage you’d expect from the folks at Klipsch. Dive into our coverage right here for a closer look.

Sonos Beam Gen 2 AirPlay 2 Soundbar features:

Enhance your display’s audio, interact with the Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, or Siri, and expand your Sonos ecosystem with the black 2nd gen Sonos Beam Soundbar. It features a five-driver design powered by five discrete Class-D amplifiers, plus built-in microphones that enable Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant voice control and Siri compatibility when paired with compatible devices. The 2nd gen Beam connects to the internet over Wi-Fi or through the Ethernet jack.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

Sonos

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon’s prev-gen. Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 72-hour flash sale, AirPods ...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR Fabric 10W Qi Charging Stan...
Best of 9to5Toys: 11-inch M1 iPad Pro up to $250 off, A...
Rare deal drops the official collectible 20th Anniversa...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 72-hour Flash Sale, Apple Wa...
Apple’s all-new 9th-gen. 10.2-inch iPad sees rare $30...
Hoover CleanSlate Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner matchin...
Load more...
Show More Comments