Sonos Beam Gen 2 Soundbar w/ AirPlay 2 and Dolby Atmos sees cert. refurb discount to $405

Best Buy is currently offering the recently-released Sonos Beam Gen 2 AirPlay 2 Soundbar for $404.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Normally fetching $449, you’re looking at the first discount in any condition with today’s offer marking a new all-time low of $44 off. The all-new Sonos Beam Gen 2 launched back in September and arrives as the brand’s latest smart soundbar. Equipped with the same compact form-factor as its predecessor, you’re looking at a 5-driver design alongside Dolby Atmos support. Otherwise, you’re looking at AirPlay 2, NFC, HDMI eARC, and all of the usual Sonos features for building out a home theater setup. Includes a 90-day warranty. You can get some additional insight in our launch coverage, as well.

Also on sale at Best Buy, those who don’t mind going with the previous-generation stand to save even more on the original Sonos Beam at $349.99. This one is not only $50 off, but also in new condition and matching the best we’ve seen in several months. Packed into much of the same form-factor, there’s also AirPlay 2 support, just without Dolby Atmos. But if that major trade-off is worth an extra $55, this is worth looking into.

But if you’re really in the market for a true home theater experience, our recent review of Klipsch’s new Cinema 1200 Soundbar is worth a look. Delivering a parade of notable features, Dolby Atmos leads the way alongside a premium build and the kind of rich soundstage you’d expect from the folks at Klipsch. Dive into our coverage right here for a closer look.

Sonos Beam Gen 2 AirPlay 2 Soundbar features:

Enhance your display’s audio, interact with the Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, or Siri, and expand your Sonos ecosystem with the black 2nd gen Sonos Beam Soundbar. It features a five-driver design powered by five discrete Class-D amplifiers, plus built-in microphones that enable Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant voice control and Siri compatibility when paired with compatible devices. The 2nd gen Beam connects to the internet over Wi-Fi or through the Ethernet jack.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!