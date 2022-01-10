Lenovo’s IdeaPad Duet 5 OLED Chromebook with 128GB storage falls to $449 (New low)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 OLED Chromebook 8GB/128GB for $449 shipped. Also available direct. Down $50 from its list price, today’s deal marks the first price drop that we’ve seen for the higher-end model since its release in September. Delivering a 13.3-inch 1080p touchscreen OLED display, this Chromebook is made for content consumption while on-the-go. The Snapdragon SC7180 processor also offers eight cores and a 2.55GHz clock speed for “outstanding overall performance.” You’ll also find 8GB of RAM available here alongside 128GB of eMMC flash storage for a solid experience all around. Plus, this Chromebook weighs just 2.2 pounds and measures 0.27-inches thin to make it ultra portable. Learn more in our previous coverage then head below for additional details.

While it doesn’t sport an OLED display or 128GB of storage, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 3H is a great alternative for those on a tighter budget. Coming in at $230 on Amazon, this Chromebook features a 2-in-1 design that allows you to easily get work done while on-the-go, though content consumption won’t be quite as immersive. On top of that, you’re only getting 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage here, so do keep that in mind.

Do you prefer working on Apple laptops? Well, the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro is currently $199 off at Amazon. Pricing starts at $1,150 right now and there are multiple models discounted. Sporting Apple’s first in-house desktop processor, this laptop features all-day battery life and up to 512GB of storage to handle anything you need. Also, be sure to check out Best Buy’s 24-hour flash sale that’s going on today for other great ways to save.

More on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook:

The thin and light 13″ IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook now packs a brilliant OLED 1920 x 1080 touch screen featuring narrow bezels for true blacks and a cinematic experience, as well as four speakers for clear and resonant audio. Flexible, dual-band connectivity w/ greater reliability thanks to two data streams and antennas. Connect to a Wi-Fi router to experience GB Wi-Fi speeds nearly 3X faster vs. standard Wi-Fi 5 w/ improved responsiveness for even more devices

