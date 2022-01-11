1Password is one of the best password mangers out there, now 50% off for new users

1Password is easily among the best password manager systems out there — it essentially provides a secure system with which all of your personal passwords are stored and offers up a single, easy to remember pass so you can login in anywhere in seconds. I use it everyday and don’t really know what I would do without it. If you haven’t signed up yet, new users can do so at 50% off for the first year, making now a wonderful time to make your life much easier than it likely already it is without one of these handy password manager systems. Head below for the details.

1Password — the best password manager just went 50% off

New users can now score 1-year of 1Password at 50% off starting from $17.94 per year. It is the best password manager for a reason — “more than 100,000 businesses trust 1Password to secure their business and protect their data” — including unlimited storage for all of your passwords, items, and up to 1GB of documents, 365-day history to restore deleted passwords, a Travel Mode when out of the country, two-factor authentication, and access on Mac, iOS, Windows, Android, Linux, and Chrome OS. The family version is much of the same but with support for up to five family members.

Simply navigate to the links below to start your first year at 50% off:

More details on 1Password:

