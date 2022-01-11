Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Rebel Inc., XCOM 2 Collection, Street Kart Racing, more

Tuesday’s best game and app deals are now up for the taking. Just make sure you check out this morning’s price drops on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros while just about everything is $100 off and at the best prices since the holidays. Today’s app deal collection is headlined by titles like Rebel Inc., the XCOM 2 Collection, Street Kart Racing – No Limit, Alti-meter, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at today’s best game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Deluxe Moon Pro • App & Widget: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Monsterz Minigames Deluxe: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Topple!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Remote Mouse for Mac,PC [Pro]: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: AVR X PRO – Voice Recorder: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: digiID MAX Cards and Documents: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Alti-meter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Rebel Inc.: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: XCOM 2 Collection: $15 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Street Kart Racing – No Limit: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: MusicView: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: PDF Plus – Merge & Split PDFs: $1 (Reg. $5)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Drift – wellness + sleep: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Instant Noodles: Original: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: GALAXIA 4: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Deep Whois: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Drop Flop!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cytus II: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $1 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: McClockface: Clock Widgets: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Awesome Voice Recorder PRO AVR: $1 (Reg. $4)

More on Rebel Inc.:

Can you stop the Insurgency? From the creator of Plague Inc. comes a unique and deeply engaging political/military strategic simulation. The war is ‘over’ – but we all know that doesn’t mean anything. To stabilise the country, you need to balance military and civilian priorities to win the hearts and minds of the people, whilst also stopping insurgents from seizing power!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!