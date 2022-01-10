Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure back to holiday pricing at $55 via Amazon (Reg. $80)

Update: Amazon’s holiday pricing at $55 is back in-stock now.

Amazon is now offering Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure for Switch at $54.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this is matching the official Black Friday pricing as well as the Amazon low we saw at the tail end of last year (outside of the Target RedCard discount). As you’ll know from our hands-on review, this is Nintendo’s official fitness package featuring the Ring-Con and Leg Strap accessories. Whether it’s a more traditional custom workout routine with on-screen guidance, one of the 12 mini games, or the fitness focused fantasy world where you “defeat enemies using real-life exercise,” this is a great addition to any 2022 workout routine that works for the whole family. Head below for more details.

“Explore a fantastical adventure world to defeat a bodybuilding dragon and his minions using real-life exercises. Traverse grass-swept plains by jogging in place, attack enemies with overhead shoulder presses, and refill your health meter by striking some yoga poses.” Ring Fit Adventure is a great way to supplement your health routine that can get the entire family up on their feet and doing something active this year. We also said it is “a unique alternative to conventional workout routines that’ll definitely be appealing for those intimidated by hitting the gym,” as part of our hands-on impressions.

For something in this same category that comes in at slightly less, take a look at Nintendo’s Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise title for Switch. This one doesn’t include the Ring-Con and Leg Strap, but rather makes use of the Joy-Con you already have for a fitness-based gaming experience at under $50.

More on Ring Fit Adventure:

An adventure game that’s also a workout

Explore a huge fantasy world and defeat enemies using real-life exercise

Jog, sprint, and high knee through dozens of levels

Control in-game movements with the new Ring-Con and Leg Strap accessories

Learn about all the great new features, including a new voice option and a fun new Rhythm Game mode that are included in the latest free update

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!