JBL’s regularly up to $250 Alexa Club 950NC Wireless Over-ear Headphones now $90 shipped

JBL is now offering its Club 950NC Wireless Over-ear Noise Cancelling Headphones for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $250 at JBL, they tend to sell for between $150 and $250 at Amazon where they have never dropped below $155 or so. Today’s deal is up to $160 in savings and the lowest price we can find. JBL CLUB 950NC wireless over-ears feature adaptive noise cancelling with Ambient Aware tech to let just the right amount of noise through if you want it while the TalkThru setting “drops the music level down and amplifies external voices.” Ear cup mounted bass boost is joined by on-board controls for sending texts, playing tunes, and checking the weather via Alexa voice commands as well. Rated 4+ stars at JBL. More details below.

The Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones are currently starting from $42 at Amazon and offer up a solid alternative for less right now. The 40-hours of wireless playback is joined by ambient noise reduction features via four built-in ANC microphones and a quick charge option that provides an additional 4 hours of listening time after just 5 minutes.

Prefer some wireless in-ears instead? We are still tracking Klipsch’s T5 II Sport true wireless earbuds down at the Amazon low right now with a total of 32 hours of listening time via the included charging case. You’ll also want to check out the latest from V-MODA at this year’s CES event and even more in our headphones deal hub.

More on the JBL CLUB 950NC headphones:

Put JBL CLUB 950NC headphones over your ears and bring the stage to you. Legendary JBL Pro Sound and Hi-Res audio gives you a wide range of detail and clarity for the ultimate listening experience. Craving a calm ride to work? Distraction-free studying? We have you. Tune out the world around you and tune into your favorite music. Just press and hold the Smart Ambient button for a few seconds to get to your happy place. The best headphones are the ones you forget you have on. JBL CLUB 950NC headphones fit comfortably over your ears, with cushioned, oval earcups.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!