LEGO debuts a collection with Pottery Barn Kids with adorable bedding, more

The LEGO Group announced a partnership with Pottery Barn Kids to update your children's room in the new year. There are five LEGO Group items throughout this collection including bedding, pajamas, and beach or bath towels. Pricing in the collection starts at just $22.50, and each of the items are covered in LEGO Group's fun bright colors. Also, you will find LEGO Group's bricks with mini-figurine characters and LEGO Group dinosaur as well.

We loved seeing the Lego design principles of playful and iterative storytelling woven into the beautifully crafted Pottery Barn Kids pieces,” Satwik Saraswati, design director of Lego Licensing and Extended Line, said in a statement. “We look forward to this collection unleashing creativity and fun in children’s rooms, as it did within our teams when they came together to work on it.

LEGO x Pottery Barn Kids Bedding

The LEGO Quilt and Sham Set is absolutely adorable and comes in sizing from either twin or full/queen bed frames. The set ranges from $248.50 – $318, and the quilt is reversible for even more versatility. One of the nicest parts about this bedding is that it is machine washable, and the fibers are treated individually with environmentally safe dyes before weaving to offer vibrant, lasting colors. Throughout the quilt and shams you will find a brick design as well as some of your favorite LEGO Group characters. Plus, the shams can be reversed to a solid color as well.

Pair the quilt and shams with LEGO x Pottery Barn Kids Maze Organic Sheet Set and Pillowcases. These sheets are available for twin, full, or queen size bedding and priced from $89. If you have a little builder in your life, they will love to crawl into these sheets every night.

LEGO pajamas and towels

The LEGO Group Organic Pajama Set is a must-have from this collection. The gender neutral print features the signature brick design, and they’re available in sizing from 2T to 10 years old. They’re priced at $46, and the organic cotton fabric was designed to be lightweight and highly breathable.

Finally, this collection has two towel options you will want to check out. One is a standard beach towel, and the other has a convenient attached hood. Both options are priced at $37.50 and can be personalized for a fun added touch.

