Outfit your HomeKit setup with meross garage door hubs, outdoor smart plugs, more from $15

The official meross Amazon storefront currently offers its latest Smart HomeKit Garage Door Opener Remote for $37.49 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at the best price in months at $5 under our previous Amazon mention. This also comes within $1 of the all-time low at the retailer, too. This meross hub brings smart home control to your garage door, allowing you to open, close, and check its status from anywhere. On top of being able to toggle settings via your smartphone, there’s also support for all three of the major voice assistants, giving Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control over the garage door for setting automations and more. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage, as well. Head below for more.

You can turn garage door on/off from anywhere with internet access via the Meross app. To let in your family, guests or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home. No monthly fee or any other subscription fee! You can control your devices hands free, just give voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant.

