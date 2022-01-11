Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Wireless Headset sees first discount to $130

Amazon is offering the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Wireless Headset for $129.95 shipped. This is the first discount on these essential gaming headphones and you’ll be saving $20 with today’s deal. Turtle Beach’s Wireless Headset contains a 20-hour wireless battery life, a high sensitivity flip-to-mute mic, and if you have a PS5, 3D audio with spatial surround sound. If you don’t have a PS5, no worries because this headset is still compatible with PS4, PS4 Pro, and Nintendo Switch. You can hear and adjust your voice while chatting and by just pressing a button you can customize the way your game sounds using Turtle Beach audio presets. Learn more in our announcement coverage then head below to read more.

If you’re looking for another Turtle Beach headset but for a little less, consider the Turtle Beach Recon 70 Gaming Headset for $29.95. This headset is also being offered for a discounted price, and you can still get the best benefits of Turtle Beach for a lesser price. The flip-to-mute mic, premium ear cushions, lightweight comfort, and high quality 40mm speakers are just a few of the perks of the Recon 70.

In the market for a new portable speaker? Amazon has an offer for the XSound Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $24. The XSound Go has 100 feet of range because of its Bluetooth 5.0 technology making listening easy. With 24 hours of battery life and a fully waterproof housing, this speaker is perfect for an early summer treat.

More Features of the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Wireless Headset:

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 is the successor to the top-selling premium wireless gaming headset designed for PS5, PS4, & PS4 Pro featuring a reliable wireless connection via mini-USB transmitter. Take mobile calls or listen to your own music simultaneously while gaming through Bluetooth technology. An all-new metal-reinforced headband and strengthened hinge design deliver significant advancements in durability, and re-shaped Aerofit cooling gel-infused memory foam ear cushions provide premium comfort. The upgraded rechargeable battery provides up to 20-hours of wireless gaming. A larger, high-sensitivity mic improves chat clarity and conceals in the housing when muted, while 50mm Nanoclear speakers provide crisp, accurate sound for the ultimate gaming experience. The Stealth 700 Gen 2 is also Sony 3D Audio ready for PS5.

