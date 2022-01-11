Smartphone Accessories: Tribit XSound Go portable Bluetooth speaker $23.50, more

Tribit’s official Amazon storefront is offering its XSound Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $23.58 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. With a normal going rate of $37, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by more than $6. Delivering a solid audio experience, the XSound Go offers dual 8W drivers in a fully waterproof housing to enjoy your tunes anywhere. There’s 24 hours of battery life available here as well, meaning you can jam out all day without worrying that the speaker will die mid-day. Plus, Bluetooth 5.0 technology brings up to 100 feet of range here and even support for both Siri and Assistant voice commands when you hold the multifunction button.

With crystal highs, crisp mids and rich bass, XSound Go creates an immersive listening experience unlike any other. State of the art bass radiators and dual 8W power drivers deliver shocking sound without distortion even at maximum volume. Pool parties? Definitely. Lounging on the beach? Absolutely. Singing in the shower? You bet! This waterproof speaker is perfect for all sorts of summer fun. Tribit XSound Go is as stylish as they come. Curved edges and a matte finish offer a modern touch, the compact design maximizes portability. Toss it in a backpack, stick in in your purse, or carry it around with the attached strap.

