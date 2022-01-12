Amazon’s new Omni Fire TVs fall to all-time lows from $285 (Save up to $200), more

Amazon is offering its new 43-inch Omni 4K Fire TV for $284.99 shipped. Down from $410, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $15 under our previous Black Friday mention and on sale for one of the first times. You can also save on the larger models, which are up to $200 off. As Amazon’s very first in-house televisions, the Omni TV lineup arrives with 4K panels in either of the discounted sizes alongside HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and more. Its onboard Fire TV features are much the same as we’ve come to expect, and is supplemented by the Alexa Voice Remote for finding all of the content across various streaming services. Amazon also notes that AirPlay 2 will soon be arriving on the Omni Series, as well. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Alongside the new Omni discounts noted above, Amazon is continuing the savings over to another one of its most recent additions. The just-released Fire TV 4-Series is also on sale today, with the 50-inch model dropping to $329.99. Down from $470, this is matching the all-time low and marks only the second notable discount. You can also save on the 55-inch offering at $379.99.

In either case, you’re looking at one of the latest TVs from Amazon in partnership with TCL with 4K panels in one of two sizes. Each one arrives with Amazon’s Fire OS at the center of the experince, which offers access to all of your favorite streaming services. There’s also the bundled Alexa Voice Remote which rounds out the package alongside three HDMI ports. You can get a better idea of how these 4-Series TVs compare to the flagship Omni models in our launch coverage.

We also just took a hands-on look at the new Fire TV 4K Max, which is worth checking into if you’re in the market for a streaming media player. In our review, we highlight all of the changes this time around including the introduction of Wi-Fi 6 and its improved performance compared to Amazon’s previous releases.

Amazon Omni Smart TV features:

Put down the remote and dive into entertainment with your voice. Fire TV Omni Series brings 4K Ultra HD entertainment, brilliant picture quality, Dolby Digital Plus, access to more than 1 million movies and TV episodes, and the magic of hands-free control with Alexa to your living room. Upgrade your entertainment experience with brilliant 4K Ultra HD at up to 60fps. Support for HDR 10 and HLG brings scenes to life with vivid color, brightness, and clarity.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!