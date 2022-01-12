CORSAIR K65 RGB MINI Gaming Keyboard sports a 60% design for $90 (Save $20)

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR K65 RGB Mini 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $89.99 shipped. Normally priced at $110, with this deal you’ll be saving a solid 18%. Perfect for any gamer, the CORSAIR K65 RGB Mini Gaming Keyboard packs a lot into a small package. Made with 100% Cherry MX speed RGB, these key switches have a fast response time, in fact, up to “four times faster” than standard mechanical keyboards. With PBT Double-Shot Keycaps, even the most forceful gamers won’t wear them away due to their 1.5mm thickness and resist to wear, fading, and shine. The keyboard can transmit your input to your PC with 8,000Hz hyper polling which is roughly eight times faster than many other gaming keyboards. To hear more, check out our hands-on review and then read below for more.

A less expensive but perfect pair for your new Corsair Gaming Keyboard would be the CORSAIR Dark Core RGB Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse for $68 via Amazon. This mouse can connect to your PC in three different ways: sub-1ms SLIPSTREAM Wireless technology, low-latency Bluetooth, or USB wired making it accessible for just about any gamer. You’ll get 8 buttons that are fully programmable with remaps to best fit the game and preference with RGB backlighting and customizable color and lighting effects. The pinpoint precision and accuracy makes every game experience more fun and paired with a comfortable contoured shape will leave your hands relaxed with this mouse.

A perfect pair for your new keyboard and mouse would be the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Wireless Headset for $130 via Amazon. Its high compatibility to many PC and consoles, its long battery life, and its flip-to-mute mic makes for an essential headset. With the deal and the many customization features in its audio, the Turtle Beach Headset would fit nicely in any gamer’s setup.



More on the CORSAIR K65 RGB Mini Gaming Keyboard:

The CORSAIR K65 RGB MINI 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard combines top-level performance with portability. PBT double-shot keycaps deliver exceptional durability with a premium look and feel. With 8,000Hz hyper-polling enabled by AXON hyper-processing technology, CHERRY MX SPEED RGB Silver mechanical keyswitches, and expansive onboard shortcuts, the K65 RGB MINI offers big performance and functionality in a compact design. Vivid per-key RGB backlighting is fully customizable through CORSAIR iCUE software, alongside key remaps, custom macros, and immersive integration with select games.

