Apple’s latest TV show sale discounts How I Met Your Mother, Twin Peaks, other complete series

Earlier this week, we saw Apple launch a new $5 anniversary movie sale courtesy of iTunes, and now those same savings are being carried over to various TV shows. Including complete series of hits like Twin Peaks and How I Met Your Mother, to individual seasons of shows so you can be caught up for new episodes, the pricing this time around starts at $5. Everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection, as well. That makes it a great time to grab your favorite shows before they leave streaming services. Head below for all of our top picks.

Apple’s latest TV series sale is packed with discounts spanning a variety of different series starting at $5. You’ll find our top picks below, which includes everything from complete series to individual seasons.

If the TV show discounts aren’t enough to hold you over through hunkering down indoors this winter, we’re still tracking a collection of $5 movies on sale from earlier in the week. That’s alongside the latest $1 HD rental that’s up for grabs, as well.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

