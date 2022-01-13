Apple’s latest TV show sale discounts How I Met Your Mother, Twin Peaks, other complete series

Earlier this week, we saw Apple launch a new $5 anniversary movie sale courtesy of iTunes, and now those same savings are being carried over to various TV shows. Including complete series of hits like Twin Peaks and How I Met Your Mother, to individual seasons of shows so you can be caught up for new episodes, the pricing this time around starts at $5. Everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection, as well. That makes it a great time to grab your favorite shows before they leave streaming services. Head below for all of our top picks.
Apple’s latest TV series sale is packed with discounts spanning a variety of different series starting at $5. You’ll find our top picks below, which includes everything from complete series to individual seasons.
- Twin Peaks
- Succession
- How I Met Your Mother
- The Righteous Gemstones
- The Twilight Zone
- Westworld
- The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4
- Mad Men seasons $5 each
If the TV show discounts aren’t enough to hold you over through hunkering down indoors this winter, we’re still tracking a collection of $5 movies on sale from earlier in the week. That’s alongside the latest $1 HD rental that’s up for grabs, as well.
