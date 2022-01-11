Apple launches $5 movie anniversary sale alongside this week’s $1 HD rental

-
AppleMediaITunes
$5 or less From $1

Apple is starting off the work week today by launching its latest iTunes movie sale. This time around, you’ll find a collection of $5 flicks celebrating various anniversaries of iconic titles. Ranging from releases that hit theaters 10 years ago up to some classics from the 50s and 60s, you’ll find the best prices in months across a wide selection of genres. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches movie anniversary sale

Throughout the latest iTunes movie sale, you’ll find a variety of ways to expand your digital collection for $5, be it to kick back and watch some classics or finally watch some more recent releases. Everything is down from the usual $10 to $15 going rates that these movies routinely fetch and are matching some of the best prices to date.

20-year or less anniversaries

Over 25-year anniversary flicks

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of MLK/FBI. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released documentary directed by Sam Pollard.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.
ITunes

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple starts 2022 with $8 or less 4K movie sale, $5 cla...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 72-hour flash sale, AirPods ...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 72-hour Flash Sale, Apple Wa...
Up to 40% off Twice Upon a Year Disney event: Apparel, ...
Android app deals of the day: SpongeBob, Peace, Death!,...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: SpongeBob, Cytus ...
Bring some potted plants inside for the winter from $16...
Today’s best game deals: Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40,...
Load more...
Show More Comments