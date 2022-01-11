Apple launches $5 movie anniversary sale alongside this week’s $1 HD rental

Apple is starting off the work week today by launching its latest iTunes movie sale. This time around, you’ll find a collection of $5 flicks celebrating various anniversaries of iconic titles. Ranging from releases that hit theaters 10 years ago up to some classics from the 50s and 60s, you’ll find the best prices in months across a wide selection of genres. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches movie anniversary sale

Throughout the latest iTunes movie sale, you’ll find a variety of ways to expand your digital collection for $5, be it to kick back and watch some classics or finally watch some more recent releases. Everything is down from the usual $10 to $15 going rates that these movies routinely fetch and are matching some of the best prices to date.

20-year or less anniversaries

Over 25-year anniversary flicks

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of MLK/FBI. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released documentary directed by Sam Pollard.

