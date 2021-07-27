Apple’s $10 or less movie sale is packed with classics, fan-favorites, and more + $1 rental

Apple is back to start off another week with a collection of movie discounts via iTunes, this time around marking down prices on various flicks to $10 or less. With everything from classics like Back to the Future and Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure to more recent hits of Tenet, Crazy Rich Asians, Ready Player One, and more, there is a pretty expansive list of titles included this week. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches new $5 action flick sale

Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of movies for $10 or less. It’s hard to go wrong in today’s sale, as there are so many classic films joined by more recent releases. Everything is down from its usual $15 to $20 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of The Paper Tigers. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released action and adventure flick starring Alain Uy, Ron Yuan, and Mykel Shannon Jenkins.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!