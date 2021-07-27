FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s $10 or less movie sale is packed with classics, fan-favorites, and more + $1 rental

-
AppleMedia
From $1

Apple is back to start off another week with a collection of movie discounts via iTunes, this time around marking down prices on various flicks to $10 or less. With everything from classics like Back to the Future and Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure to more recent hits of Tenet, Crazy Rich Asians, Ready Player One, and more, there is a pretty expansive list of titles included this week. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches new $5 action flick sale

Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of movies for $10 or less. It’s hard to go wrong in today’s sale, as there are so many classic films joined by more recent releases. Everything is down from its usual $15 to $20 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of The Paper Tigers. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released action and adventure flick starring Alain Uy, Ron Yuan, and Mykel Shannon Jenkins.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple’s White Magic Keyboards for 11-inch M1 iPad Pro...
Go on, give Apple’s official MagSafe Charger a tr...
Apple Pencil 2 falls to the second-best price of the ye...
Apple’s 16-inch Intel MacBook Pros are up to $500...
Apple Leather Sleeve for iPhone 12 Pro/Max sees new all...
Multi-year magazine subs from under $4/yr.: GQ, Bon App...
Official Apple Watch Sport Bands see rare discounts at ...
Apple’s $5 weekend movie sale is packed with Jaws...
Show More Comments

Related

$10 or less

Apple launches $10 or less 90s movie summer blockbuster sale, more starting at $1

From $1 Learn More
Save now

Apple’s $5 weekend movie sale is packed with Jaws, Ferris Bueller, E.T., and other classics

$5 Learn More
Save now

Apple’s latest weekend $8 or less movie sale also features fan-favorite collections from $15

$8 or less Learn More
From $50

Greenworks launches up to 48% off summer sale on electric mowers, leaf blowers, more from $50

48% off Learn More
Reg. $50

mophie’s Snap+ MagSafe-compatible battery falls to new all-time low at $32.50 (35% off)

$32.50 Learn More
Reg. $200

Bowflex adjustable SelectTech Kettlebell matching Amazon low at $129 (Reg. up to $200)

$129 Learn More
New low

This clear 11-inch iPad Pro case showcases your preferred colorway, stickers, more: $7 (New low)

$7 Learn More
40% off

Banana Republic Summer Event takes up to 40% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance

+ 50% off Learn More