Samsung’s official Galaxy Z Flip/Fold 3 leather cases now on sale for $61 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is currently offering the official Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Leather Case for $61.18 shipped. Normally fetching $80, you’re looking at the very first price cut of 24% off. Covering your Galaxy Z Flip 3 in a premium leather design, this official case has a unique split form-factor to accomodate the handset’s folding mechanism. Made of calf leather, this case features a soft touch interior for some added protection and to keep your phone looking its best. There’s also support for wireless charging, as well. Head below for more.

Those looking to wrap a Galaxy Z Fold 3 in leather are also in luck, as Amazon is also discounting Samsung’s official cover to $60.86. Normally fetching $80, you’re looking at 24% in savings and the second-best price to date. Not to mention, this is also the lowest since Nonmember and only the second time on sale. This official cover sports much of the same premium build as the lead deal, just in an altered form-factor to match the Fold 3.

While we’re talking about ways to outfit your Samsung Galaxy foldables, these Lexar Play microSD cards that went on sale this morning are certainly worth a look. Delivering as much as 1TB of storage to your device, you’ll be able to save up to 37% off a selection of different capacities. And with some of the best prices to date, you’ll find options starting at $17.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Leather Case features:

Made of real calf leather, this case enhances the sleek look of your phone and envelopes your Galaxy Z Flip 3 with a luxurious material that’s soft to the touch. Soft on the outside and soft on the inside, the case and its lining wraps your phone, adding protection against bumps and shocks to your Galaxy Z Flip 3. The slim cover doesn’t add bulk to the phone’s portable size when folded, easily slipping into your pocket; And soft leather gives you a comfortable hand feel.

