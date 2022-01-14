Save $164 on Garmin’s solar-powered fenix 6 Pro Smartwatch, more from $290

Amazon is now offering the Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar GPS Smartwatch for $636.63 shipped. Normally fetching $800, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at 20% off as well as the lowest price outside of Black Friday. Garmin’s fenix 6 Pro delivers a versatile fitness companion for ensuring you meet those 2021 goals thanks to a rugged, water-resistant casing, 1.2-inch display, and the ability to track a variety of workouts. On top of its solar-powered design that can extend battery life up to 59-days, there’s integrated topographic maps, GPS, and altimeter. A bevy of other sensors like heart rate, VO2 max, and Pulse Ox complete the package. Head below for more.

Keeping the solar-powered smartwatch deals coming, Amazon is also discounting the Garmin Instinct Solar to $289.99. This more affordable offering is down from its usually $400 price tag to mark the second-best discount yet. It isn’t quite as feature-packed as the lead deal, but still delivers Garmin’s signature rugged form-factor alongside a solar-powered design to standout from other smartwatches in the brand’s stable. Plus, there’s an array of sensors like GPS, altimeter, compass, and more on top of its heart rate and fitness tracking features.

A great add-on to either of the smartwatches above is the Withings Body+ HealthKit Smart Scale. Having dropped to one of the best prices to date this morning, you can now bring home the fitness regimen for $58.50, down from $100.

Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar Smartwatch features:

Harness the power of the sun with the smaller-sized Fenix 6S Pro Solar Multisport GPS Watch. Featuring a Power Glass solar charging lens and customizable power manager modes, this smart Watch can stay on and remain performance-ready for weeks. Track new activities, including indoor climbing and surfing plus new metrics for mountain biking.

