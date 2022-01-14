Rode debuts new VideoMic Go II for smartphone content creators and filmmakers at $99

Australian audio company and microphone maker Rode is introducing its new on-camera mic with the latest addition to its VideoMic line. The new VideoMic Go II is designed with universal compatibility for cameras, smartphones, tablets, and computers while being designed to support a broad range of users from filmmakers and live-streaming broadcasters to content creators on TikTok and elsewhere, all without spending a fortune. Head below the fold for a closer look.

New on-camera mic from Rode

The lightweight on-camera mic employs a shotgun design with an acoustic interference tube to provide a narrow and tight pickup range that mostly ignores anything your camera isn’t pointing toward. That makes it particularly easy to use for seasoned vets and folks that are more focused on creating great content than fiddling around with microphone settings and the like.

It can be mounted on a tripod or directly onto DSLR-style cameras and more with a standard mini-jack output or a USB-C connection for folks using a smartphone and other similar devices. It is powered via either connection type, making it as handy out in the field as it is in your home studio.

Use it with your camera in the field. Use it with your smartphone or tablet for crystal-clear recording on the go. Use it as a desktop USB mic for podcasting, gaming and livestreaming, or video calls. Incredible versatility for maximum creativity.

The 24-bit, 48kHz mic is also compatible with a range of Rode apps that bring additional features into the mix including “studio-quality processing” and remote adjustments on input gain, a high-pass filter, high-frequency controls, and more.

The new on-camera VideoMic Go II comes in at $99 and is already up for sale at B&H. It ships with a windshield “for capturing clean recordings outdoors and reducing plosives” as well as a professional shockmount “for superior absorption.”

9to5Toys’ Take:

Rode has been a great option in the microphone space for many years – I know several folks that use its condenser options in home studios and they sound great – without having to completely break the bank. The $99 asking price isn’t the most affordable out there, but when it comes to the pedigree of the brand and what it is capable of, it is a more than fair price tag. If you’re looking to upgrade your on-camera mic this year, the new VideoMic Go II is very much worth consideration if you ask me.

