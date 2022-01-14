Segway’s high-end Ninebot MAX electric scooter sports 18MPH top speeds at $200 off

Today only, Woot offers the Segway Ninebot MAX G30P Electric Kick Scooter for $750 with free shipping for Prime members. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $950, like you’ll currently pay at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to $200 in savings, beats our previous mention by $55 in order to mark the best price in months. It may still be a few months until spring weather rolls around and you can really go cruise around the neighborhood, but today’s discount makes for quite the notable off-season discount. Segway’s Ninebot Max arrives with a 350W motor that can have you cruising up and down the streets at up to 18.6MPH. There’s also a 40-mile range for handling everything from trips to the store to everyday work commuting. Head below for more.

On the more affordable side of the EV game, the Segway Ninebot E22 will have you joyriding around town at $550. This one isn’t quite as premium as the lead deal, but still delivers 12.4MPH top speeds and other notable features. Or if you’re shopping for an EV for the kids, the Segway Ninebot eKickScooter is a great option to consider with its 10MPH top speed and $260 price tag.

Otherwise, just swing by our Green Deals guide for even more environmentally-conscious discounts. Notably, Snow Joe’s latest 18-inch 48V electric snow blower is on sale for the first time courtesy of Amazon, and down to $398. That’s alongside other outdoor electric tools and more all up for grabs right here.

Segway Ninebot Scooter MAX features:

Navigate the streets easily on this dark gray Segway Ninebot Max folding electric kick scooter. The long battery life gives you uninterrupted rides, while the anti-lock braking system and self-healing tires provide safety and rider comfort. This Segway Ninebot Max folding electric kick scooter features a folding design for easy portability and storage.

